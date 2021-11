Developers need findings with higher context, not additional findings, in order to make applications secure in today’s environment. For too long, application security vendors have been focused on finding vulnerabilities in the individual components of an application. Success for many appears to be measured by the quantity of vulnerabilities found. It is not uncommon for these so-called solutions to generate 2,700 page reports of vulnerabilities found in a single app, plus a list of 1,500 open source libraries that need to be upgraded. But this metric is not converging on what most customers are trying to achieve.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO