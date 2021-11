Mythical Games announced today its first developer partnerships for the Mythical Platform, a blockchain-based game economy system. The company will partner with three game developers to launch games with integrated Mythical economies: One with Abstraction Games, a racing game with Creative Mobile, and a trading card game from CCG Lab based on a franchise from Cryptozoic Entertainment. Mythical will help fund the development of each of what it calls “play-to-earn” games. Those are games where players can earn rewards such as those based on nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, which use the transparency and security of the digital ledger of blockchain to authenticate rare items.

