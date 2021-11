As Rohan Kumar, Microsoft’s corporate VP for Azure Data, told me, the plethora of data services available in the cloud has become a pain point for customers. “There’s a purpose-built service for everything. Pick your favorite tasks that you want to do for data and there’s a service for that,” he said. “The thing that we heard loud and clear from our customers is that gets super challenging. First of all, there’s this plethora of options, things are changing almost on a daily basis. And then, a lot of customer pain truly comes from stitching a bunch of these things together.”

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO