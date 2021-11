Salary range: £26,544 - £30,618 per annum. Interview date: Week commencing 15th November 2021. Connect with our local community – and improve their day!. Our focus at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea is simple, yet effective. We are committed to delivering the best possible services to our local community, so we make every decision based on what would best serve our local population and the businesses that exist within our neighbourhoods. Our Contact Centre is a key part of this ambition. As the first point of contact for multiple services within the council, our team handle everything from resident parking queries and issues relating to litter, through to social services queries and family matters.

