Halloween may be over, but Spooky Season never really ends here at Den of Geek. Thus, there's no better time than the present to take a look at the most terrifying characters in comics. It's tough to pull off jump scares on the page, but comics are perfect for over-the-top monsters, skin-crawling psychological horror, and the kind of existential terror that can only be inspired by a large stone man in a purple skirt. Let's take a look!

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO