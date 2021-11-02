CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old Gwinnett County student shot waiting at bus stop

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday morning in a Lawrenceville subdivision.

Lawrenceville police told Channel 2 Action News that the teen was waiting at a bus stop in the Saddle Shoals subdivision, which is off Spring Lake and Paper Mill Road early in the morning. Police said a 17-year-old student walked up and shot the teen in the head.

Neighbors spotted the suspect running through the yards and helped direct police to him. He was arrested at home a short time later.

The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition. The shooter’s identity has also not been released. An 18-year-old was also arrested in connection to the incident but police are still investigating if that teen was involved.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation on Monday between the teens.

Central Gwinnett High School confirmed the teen was a student at the school.

Principal Shane Orr released a statement to the students:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news about a shooting in our community this morning that involved two of our students. I do not have many details at this point, as this situation is still being investigated by the police. I have been notified that a 10th grader at our school has been identified as the victim. The police do have the person responsible in custody, and, unfortunately, the preliminary information I have received is that this individual is also a student at our school. While there are many rumors circulating about the student’s condition, we do not have any confirmed details. That said, this is a grave situation and our thoughts are with the family of this student.

While this tragic incident did not occur at school, we wanted to make sure you were aware as we know word about this incident is spreading throughout the school and our community. I have shared this information with our faculty this morning so that teachers are aware and can assist students who may be upset and need to speak with one of our counselors. I also have asked that we have additional School Resource Officers on campus today. I felt that our students, staff, and families would feel better with additional security and support at our school.

Again, while this incident did not occur at school, it does touch all of us in the Central community-- our students, families, staff members, and community. As always, we appreciate your support of our students and school and ask that we all be there for each other during this difficult time.”

lifestyle matters
5d ago

Sad, I heard they fought the day before and the little monster. couldn't except defeat. so, he decided to spend the next thirty in a cage. it should be solitary confinement for all monsters. he's a menace to society, couldn't cool himself after 24 hours. and, someone will try to defend his actions.

Tony Roberts
5d ago

I grew up in Gwinnett county it used to be a safe and peaceful environment Gtest county to live in within a diversified and they brought the crime and killings with them

Dawanna Rash
5d ago

Wow I’m so sorry violence is the first thing these teenagers resort to these days so young with their whole lives ahead of them a young life lost and two more down the drain because they’re spending the rest of their lives behind bars.

