Earlier today, Activision revealed a roadmap for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. The roadmap includes a number of details players can expect to see from the two games over the next few weeks, including the release of the long-awaited replacement for Verdansk. Fans have known for a long time now that Verdansk would be getting dumped, and now we know the new map's name: Caldera. Verdansk has been around since Warzone's release back in March of 2020, and fans that have been there since the beginning might be happy to have a change of scenery.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO