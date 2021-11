You may have a great idea for a brand, but you can't quite determine what the product should be. When you've got a catchy name, some good marketing ideas, and an awesome logo, but can't get over that final hump, it's time to consider private labeling. Private labeling is when you source products that consumers are already shopping for, like soaps or matches, and you put your own brand on them. It's a great way to start earning some income off the strength of the brand without having to sink a ton of overhead into production or operations costs.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO