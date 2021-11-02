CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Your MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Refund Check Is On The Way

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho couldn’t use a little extra cash over the holidays?...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Damara Holness pleads guilty to lying for COVID PPP loan

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of a Broward County congressional candidate has pleaded guilty to fraud. Damara Holness, daughter of Broward politician Dale Holness, pleaded guilty to lying on a COVID-19 relief loan application and stealing $300,000 from the federal government’s payment protection program. She was charged with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Missing California woman Heidi Planck: LAPD obtain security footage from building where dog was discovered

Los Angeles detectives have obtained security camera footage from a residential building in downtown LA where officials found a dog belonging to missing woman Heidi Planck. Planck, a 39-year-old mother, was reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department on Oct. 20 after she failed to pick up her 10-year-old son from school, but she was last seen on Oct. 17, when she abruptly left her son's football game in Downey before it was over.
CALIFORNIA STATE
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
CBS San Francisco

Watch: Brazen San Francisco Vehicle Smash And Grabs Captured On Video

SAN FRANCICSO (CBS SF) — Even with a police crackdown and rewards being offered the surge in San Francisco smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries continues with the videos being posted on social media nearly every day. Sophia Massad, a musician from Oklahoma, told KPIX 5’s Betty Yu she was in town for the Outside Lands music festival on Nov. 1 when she videotaped a brazen vehicle break in at Hyde/North Point. She was shocked and frightened. FISHERMAN’S WHARF SMASH & GRABSophia Massad, a musician from Oklahoma, shared this video w me of a smash-and-grab she witnessed in broad daylight on 11/1 at Hyde/North Point....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
automoblog.net

Bite-Size Podcast: New Stellantis Miles App Rewards Drivers for Traveling

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo owners can now earn rewards for their travel through a free app called Stellantis Miles. As part of the program, vehicle owners earn miles each time they get moving, be it driving or walking. Those miles can then be exchanged for exclusive rewards from over 250 different retailers.
CELL PHONES
UPMATTERS

Michigan drivers will get insurance refunds; details coming

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — All insured Michigan drivers will be getting refunds due to a $5 billion surplus in a fund that reimburses insurers’ medical and other costs for people seriously injured in crashes. The Michigan Catastrophic Fund Association’s board said Wednesday it voted unanimously to support issuing checks. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
tearsheet.co

Uber Freight drivers get new payments and fuel rewards

As the U.S. faces extended disruptions in its supply chains and driver shortages, Uber Freight has launched a new solution to pay carriers significantly faster than the industry standard. Since launching in 2017, Uber Freight has over 70,000 carriers in its network and thousands of shippers as customers. The problem:...
TRAFFIC
CBS Chicago

Englewood Group Calls For ‘Community Cash Mob’ To Help Clothing Shop Recover After Smash-And-Grab Burglary

CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side clothing shop is getting back to business after a break-in, and people in the Englewood community are coming to its aid. Someone smashed the window at Englewood Branded, a retail store at 63rd and Ashland, and stole what they could grab, but the store owner isn’t letting that bring him down. “I’m going to do the same thing I’ve been doing. I’m deeply rooted in the community,” owner Corie Luckett said. “Maybe the security measures will be a little different. For three years, I haven’t let my shutters down, because I wanted to show the community that I trust them.” This weekend, the Resident Association of Greater Englewood is trying to help make up for the break-in.. They’re calling for a “community cash mob” to show up, and bring in some extra business.
CHICAGO, IL
CarBuzz.com

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S Will Break Your Bank Account

Acura is bringing back performance to its lineup with a new take on the old Integra, a record-breaking NSX and the new TLX Type S. As it would be a waste not to use the go-fast name on an SUV, Acura said on Thursday the 2022 Acura MDX Type S is now available to reserve and will be landing at dealerships this December with a base price "in the high-$60,000 range."
BUYING CARS
CBS Miami

Miami Neighborhood Known For Exclusive Condos, Edgewater Also Known For Flooding

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, people who lived on 23rd Street in Edgewater were forced to wade through water to get to their cars. The street looked more like a swimming pool for ducks. At one point, the flooding trapped cars parked on the streets. Hours after the water receded, some car owners were left with damp cars. One woman was spotted with Tupperware trying to get all the water out of her trunk. Down the street, in a high-rise condo, residents had to deal with elevators shut down before 7 in the morning. “The view is amazing. Everything is amazing,” said...
MIAMI, FL
cbslocal.com

Mom Says Southwest Airlines Thought She Was Trafficking Her Biracial Daughter

SAN JOSE (CBS13/CNN) — A California woman is accusing Southwest Airlines of racial profiling, saying she was accused of human trafficking while traveling with her biracial daughter. Mary MacCarthy of Los Angeles told CNN she and her 10-year-old daughter, Moira, were flying to Denver on October 22 after receiving news...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

TastyKake Expands Voluntary Recall To Include Krimpets, Multi-Pack Cupcakes

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve stocked up on sweets, you’ll want to check your cabinets. TastyKake is expanding its voluntary recall to include five multi-pack cupcakes and certain Krimpets products, The products could have small pieces of metal meshwire in them. All of the recalled cupcakes and Krimpets were sold in Pennsylvania. No injuries or incidents have been reported. To learn more about specific dates, lot numbers, and flavors, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy