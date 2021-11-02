CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter Always Gets His Man. Even When It's Michael C Hall

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe star of Showtime's gruesome hit "Dexter" returns after eight years to...

HollywoodLife

Michael C. Hall’s Wife: Facts About Morgan McGregor & The Women He Loved Before Her

Michael C. Hall has as illustrious a dating history as his acting career. Find out more about his current wife Morgan McGregor plus his past flames here. Michael C. Hall is an actor, musician and producer, perhaps best known for playing a vigilante serial killer in Showtime’s Dexter as well as his memorable take as David Fisher in HBO’s Six Feet Under. The 50-year-old may not be the most well-known face in the industry, but he’s recognized as a singular acting talent, having earned a Golden Globe award and three Screen Actors Guild awards for his performances. The Raleigh, North Carolina native also serves as the lead vocalist for the band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum and has appeared in various Broadway musicals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Michael C. Hall returns in a sequel likely to satisfy fans irked by the original finale

Never has getting a job working as an Oregon logger made so many TV viewers so angry. When “Dexter,” the hit Showtime series, ended its eight-season run in 2013, fans were irate that the lead character, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), fled Miami after faking his own death. As the series finale closing scenes showed, Dexter’s escape from Miami led him to a logging operation in Oregon, where he grew a beard, and lived under cover.
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Michael C Hall
tvweb.com

Michael C. Hall Finds the Silver Lining in Disappointing Dexter Finale

In any poll about the most disappointing TV series endings in history, you will find the likes of The Sopranos, Lost and Game of Thrones loitering somewhere near the top of the list. Another series that regularly frequents the top of the table for letting down its loyal following is Dexter, the series that created a cold-blooded serial killer who, as well as holding down a day job with the Miami Police Department, delivered his own type of justice to other serial killers that he deemed worse than himself. After eight seasons, the show bowed out in 2013, with the anti-hero seeming to have killed himself after burying his sister Debra at sea, only to reveal in the closing moments that he was alive and working as a lumberjack in Oregon.
theplaylist.net

‘Dexter: New Blood’ TV Review: Michael C. Hall Delights In Showtime’s Surprisingly Forgettable Revival

Eight years after he crept into the woods of the Pacific Northwest, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) returns to audiences in Showtime’s “Dexter: New Blood.” Over the run of the original series, “Dexter” went from a critical darling to a case study in how not to end a series. At its peak, it was landing annual Best Drama and Best Actor nominations at the Emmys, among others, and making dozens of lists of the best of television. By the end, it was a shadow of its former self, producing a final season that was inconsistent and even nonsensical before limping to the finish line with a conclusion that regularly ranks among the most-hated series finales of all time. “New Blood” should be a corrective, a way to wipe away the memory of that final year, but it falters by failing to really justify its existence. The good news is that it’s nowhere near as incompetent as the worst of the original series, but it’s also surprisingly forgettable, almost as if the creators over-corrected in terms of their crazy plotting and so delivered a series that barely feels like “Dexter.” Say what you will about the original “Dexter,” it was rarely as easy to ignore as “New Blood,” at least through the first four episodes sent to press.
Roger Ebert

Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter Are the Old Blood That Enlivens Dexter: New Blood

Few series have ended as unceremoniously—and, frankly, terribly—as “Dexter.” Eight years after the eighth season finale “Remember the Monsters?” included some of the absolute worst “dramatic” scenes to air on Showtime aside from the perpetual Islamophobic fearmongering of “Homeland,” “Dexter” returns to claw back some shreds of respectability with the miniseries “New Blood.” And somehow, miraculously and inexplicably, “New Blood” might actually pull it off.
Rottentomatoes.com

Dexter: New Blood First Reviews: Michael C. Hall's Return to Killer Role Is 'Riveting,' Critics Say

When Dexter first premiered on Showtime back in 2006, TV’s anti-hero trend had yet to achieve its final form. The series, which was based on Jeff Lindsay’s book Darkly Dreaming Dexter, followed charismatic sociopath Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who struggled daily with keeping his murderous urges at bay. To quell his serial killer needs (his “Dark Passenger,” for those in the know), Dexter followed a strict code and focused his blood lust solely on society’s worst, and given the fact that he worked as a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department, he had unfettered access to the criminals he found worthy of his blade.
Marconews.com

'Dexter' returns: Michael C. Hall on his serial killer 'rustiness' after eight-year gap

Michael C. Hall's calculating Dexter Morgan finds out early in Showtime's "Dexter: New Blood" revival that even vigilante serial killers can fall out of practice. When his killing starts, and it definitely starts, in the ninth season of the blood-splattered franchise (premiering Sunday, 9 EST/PST), Dexter apologizes to his first (and entirely odious) victim for being "rusty in my abstinence" from committing homicides.
CBS News

Actor Michael C. Hall discusses special revival series "Dexter: New Blood"

Emmy-nominated actor Michael C. Hall joins “CBS Mornings'' to discuss the highly anticipated "Dexter" revival, "Dexter: New Blood." He shares what it was like stepping back into the role of America's favorite serial killer after almost a decade, and how he's preparing to go on tour with his band, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum.
ComicBook

Fanaddicts Announce New Dexter Podcast Series, Michael C. Hall to Guest (Exclusive)

Roddenberry Entertainment has announced that their Fanaddicts podcast is set to start an all-new series this week with Fanaddicts: The Dexter Episodes, and their first guest will be the man himself, series star Michael C. Hall. David Magidoff, who will appear in the upcoming Dexter: New Blood, will co-host the new podcast series with Clare Kramer with new episodes set to recap each episode of the Showtime revival series along with an interview of someone in the cast. Hall, who returns to the part eight years after the series concluded, can be heard in the clip above talking about his personal obsession....Chip Gaines of HGTV. New episodes of Fanaddicts: The Dexter Episodes will debut Mondays at 12:01 AM PT starting this week.
Reason.com

Dexter Is Back, But Is He Back to His Old Tricks?

Dexter: New Blood. Showtime. Sunday, November 7, 9 p.m. In a season full of remakes—or the more-hip-sounding "reboots"—of everything from CSI to Legends of the Hidden Temple, lashing out at the abysmal lack of creativity of television has become the metabolically-challenged equine of TV criticism, and my reviews have certainly been no exception. (Well, mostly.) But the latest act of video recycling is—maybe—not so easily dismissed.
