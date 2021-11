The Presidential working group has submitted reports on regulating stablecoins to the Congress. PWG clears the air on the jurisdiction of digital assets. Over the last few years, countries across the globe have been looking for ways to monitor and regulate the crypto sector in their countries. This is due to the rampant malicious acts carried out in the industry. Like most regulators across the world, the United States SEC, through its boss, Gary Gensler, hinted that it might consider regulating stablecoins. With that still around the corner, the USA’s presidential working group (PWG) gave its report on the financial market. The report talked chiefly about recommendations of the policy on regulating stablecoins.

4 DAYS AGO