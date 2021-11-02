CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Man hospitalized after jumping into Lake Monona

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews rescued a man from Lake Monona on Sunday morning after he jumped in and began to struggle.

According to a Madison Fire Department incident report, a group of bystanders tossed in a fishing net to help him stay above water.

While waiting for MFD’s Lake Rescue Team to respond with a boat, another fire crew was able to get into the water, get the man a life preserver and help him back to the shore with a rescue line.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital for medical treatment.

