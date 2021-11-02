CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Coming to Water Street Tampa: A grocery store made entirely of felt

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLrln_0ckAZfx300
British artist Lucy Sparrow brings a felt grocery store art installation, "Tampa Fresh Foods," to Water Street Tampa in January 2022. [ LIV SMITH | Courtesy of @sewyoursoul ]

The Vinik Family Foundation brought Tampa Bay an arena full of beach balls in 2016 (The Beach Tampa) and artworks made out of Legos in 2017 (The Art of the Brick), immersive arts experiences that were free to the public.

On Jan. 20, 2022, the Vinik Family Foundation in partnership with Art Production Fund are presenting a grocery store made completely out of felt artworks by British artist Lucy Sparrow at Water Street Tampa. Sparrow, who has created felt delis, bodegas and pharmacies, will unveil her most ambitious project to date, a fully functioning supermarket, titled Tampa Fresh Foods.

With 50,000 hand-created felt artworks, Sparrow’s installation is more than two years in the making. Sparrow traveled to Tampa at the beginning of last year to get inspiration, visiting Publix and Whole Foods and absorbing the city’s culture. Tampa Fresh Foods will be stocked with native Florida fruits and vegetables and a seafood counter with mullet, shrimp and stone crab.

While it’s free to visit Tampa Fresh Foods, all of the objects are for sale and will be “rung up” on felt registers.

Guests can build a felt Cuban from a sandwich bar and enter a climate-controlled humidor to pick a felt cigar, or a hand-painted box of them.

Speaking to the Tampa Bay Times by phone, Sparrow said she wanted to make the installation interactive because of the Vinik Family Foundation’s commitment to getting children and families involved.

Sparrow will be onsite for the duration of the project, which runs through Feb. 20. Her presence is an element of all of her installations, where she works and greets people. She said her work is all about positive mental health and creating an environment where it’s impossible to be unhappy.

“I’m constantly present, constantly performing and constantly perfecting the show as it goes along,” she said. “It’s my responsibility and it’s my thing that I put out in the world ... I can’t seem to stay away.”

The process of creating the objects starts with Sparrow’s design. Assistants make multiples and then each object comes back to Sparrow for hand-painted lettering.

Sparrow burst onto the contemporary art scene in 2014 with the Cornershop installation in London. In 2015, her American art market debut happened at the SCOPE Miami Beach Art Fair, where Penny and Jeff Vinik, founders and managers of the Vinik Family Foundation, first saw her work.

“As long-time fans and collectors of Lucy Sparrow’s ingenious felt artwork, it is our great pleasure to bring Tampa Fresh Foods to the city of Tampa in 2022,” a statement from Penny and Jeff Vinik on behalf of the Vinik Family Foundation said in a news release. “... We look forward to sharing this immersive art experience with as many people in our community as possible.”

Art Production Fund is a non-profit organization “dedicated to commissioning and producing ambitious public art projects, reaching new audiences and expanding awareness through contemporary art.” Past projects include Sparrow’s Lucy’s Delicatessen on 6th in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

Among her many installations, in 2016 Sparrow was commissioned by the BBC to recreate the Crown Jewels in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th Birthday. Her work has been shown in galleries across the world and in international art fairs.

Tampa Fresh Foods will run from Jan. 20-Feb. 20, 2022, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 1050 Water St., Tampa. More information is coming soon.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay party planners face another reset

First alpha, now the delta variant, coronavirus again sent event professionals scrambling to add public health protocols to their creative, technical and logistical planning. “COVID-19 impacted everything we know and love,” said Frank Clemente, 59, co-principal with Lynn McGhee, 60, of FrankLynn Visual Marketing. Between them, they share a collective...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa Bay Times

Winter the dolphin possibly fighting ‘gastrointestinal infection,’ Clearwater aquarium says

Winter the dolphin may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection, according to preliminary blood work, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium said Sunday in a media release. Staff members noticed on Nov. 1 that Winter, the aquarium’s movie-star dolphin, had not been eating and was behaving abnormally, the release said. The aquarium’s care team is working around the clock in Winter’s recovery, according to aquarium spokesperson Kelsy Long.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

This store is a bit of Merry Old England in the heart of Tampa Bay

LARGO — Tucked into a small shopping plaza on Walsingham Road is a store that wouldn’t look out of place in London’s Piccadilly Circus. Just to the left of the door is a full-size replica of a red London phone booth. Shelves are lined with Cadbury chocolates, Manchester United shirts, dozens of varieties of tea and cups with Queen Elizabeth’s portrait. Here, too, are candles scented with English lavender, Harry Potter water bottles and even Fairy dish soap, a beloved staple of English kitchens.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Vinik
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Museum of Art announces plans for expansion

The Tampa Museum of Art is growing again. Less than a year after plans for renovations were disclosed, the museum has announced a major expansion. In January, the museum revealed plans for a renovation that would expand its education programs and gallery space. Renovations began in June, with a projected completion date of July 2022.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Street#Public Art#Whole Foods#New York City#Art World#Food Drink#Legos#Art Production Fund#British#Tampa Fresh Foods#Cuban#The Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times

Meet the 89-year-old horse whisperer for Pinellas program

Mary “Snakey” Urquhart has run the Horses for Handicapped Foundation of Pinellas County since 1981. The program offers recreational horseback riding for children and adults with such disabilities as autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy and post-traumatic stress disorder. “It gives them the physical exercise that they don’t want to do,’’ says Urquhart, a retired teacher who turns 89 this month. The program was started by Gene and Pat Harris of Largo through the Kiwanis Club of Seminole and its foundation. It relies solely on donations.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tampa Bay Times

A beloved cyclist crashed on a Pinellas drawbridge. Her friends say it should be made safer.

It was still dark when Sherry Nowotarski pedaled onto the Park Boulevard Bridge that morning, a headlight on her handlebar lighting the way. As she rode up the bridge’s shoulder, Nowotarski, 60, was the next-to-last cyclist in a group of riders heading west across the Pinellas County drawbridge that spans the Intracoastal Waterway, between the mainland and the town of Indian Shores.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy