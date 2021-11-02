CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fantasy soccer startup Sorare says NFT firms need to engage with regulators

By Clara-Laeila Laudette
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1XXB_0ckAZe4K00

LISBON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Non-fungible token (NFT) firms need to engage with regulators and share what they are doing, blockchain-based fantasy soccer startup Sorare's chief executive said on Tuesday, acknowledging that users need some protection.

The popularity of the crypto asset, which is a blockchain-based record of ownership of a digital item such as an image or a video, has exploded in 2021, leaving many confused why so much money is being spent on items that do not physically exist.

Sorare, whose latest $680 million funding round was led by Japan's Softbank (9984.T), is itself under investigation by the UK Gambling Commission to assess whether its game - where users play with encrypted digital soccer tokens they can buy and sell - amounts to gambling.

"We need to engage with all the regulators, share what we are doing," Sorare CEO Nicolas Julia told Reuters at Lisbon's Web Summit. "We need to have some form of protection for the users, and we're already in conversation with the regulators."

Asked whether the Sorare game's format, paired with the NFT sector's exponential growth and tendency to generate extremely rapid returns, could prove hazardous, Julia said: "We have nothing to do with gambling."

Sorare reached a $4.3 billion valuation in September after two years of breakneck growth as the NFT sector boomed.Its investors include ex-England international Rio Ferdinand

NFTs and other blockchain-based systems are attracting much attention at Lisbon's tech festival in the wake of Facebook's announcement that it would invest to create a "metaverse" and rebrand the parent company as Meta.

Created in Paris in 2018, Sorare is an online game where users buy officially licensed cards representing soccer players and build teams which compete with each other, with the outcome based on an algorithm's assessment of the players' real-life performance. The cards are traded as NFTs.

Julia told Reuters the startup, keen to move into other team sports including basketball, was in conversation with all the world's sports leagues and planned to expand into individual games like tennis and golf.

Sorare - which Julia said was on track to reach $20 million in sales in 2021 - has the backing of Softbank, which aims to use it existing relationships with soccer leagues across the Americas to grow the app's user base in the region.

"(Softbank's) definitely putting a big focus on NFTs - they like the fact it's a new market, and we're the category leaders," Julia said when asked about the investment bank's strategy towards the fast-moving and as-yet unregulated field.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Review author hails fintech funding boost as ‘final piece of jigsaw’

The author of a Government-commissioned review of UK fintech has heralded a funding boost the final “piece of the jigsaw” needed to deliver a strategy for the sector, even as a major industry body attacked the Government for failing to act fast enough.Ron Kalifa, who delivered an independent review of UK fintech on behalf of the Treasury earlier this year, told the PA news agency that £5 million funding for the Centre for Finance Innovation and Technology (Cfit) announced in the Spending Review will be key to delivering a national strategy for fintech.Mr Kalifa said: “That is really the main...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ex-Santander Asset Management CEO Belinky joins Motive Partners

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mariano Belinky, former chief executive officer of Banco Santander's (SAN.MC) asset management arm, has joined financial technology-focused private equity firm Motive Partners, the investment company will announce Monday. Belinky joins the company in London as industry partner to help Motive build, buy and invest in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Fantasy#Soccer Players#Nft#Lisbon#Softbank
Reuters

SoftBank dragged into red by falling Vision Fund valuations

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) reported a quarterly loss on Monday as the Japanese conglomerate was whiplashed by a $10 billion hit at its Vision Fund unit amid falling valuations and a Chinese regulatory crack down on tech firms. While CEO Masayoshi Son describes SoftBank as...
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Big Tech needs to work with regulators better

Microsoft says they need to solve problems rather than create them. Software king of the world and former evil empire Microsoft has called on its fellow dark knights in the industry to stop putting profits over concerns about privacy and monopolies. Top Vole Brad Smith said Big Tech was going...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu Says Regulation is Too Fragmented When it Comes to Fintech, Crypto Firms

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu delivered a compelling speech today during a presentation at the American Fintech Council, Fintech Policy Summit. The AFC largely represents digital and neo-banks as well as non-bank lenders. Hsu recently spoke at a Blockchain Association event where he slammed crypto as “fools gold.”...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Sports
theblockcrypto.com

NFT gaming firm The Sandbox raises $93 million in round led by SoftBank

Hong Kong-based gaming platform The Sandbox has raised $93 million in a round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. The Sandbox, released on iOS, Android and Windows, allows users to create their own universe inside the game using different elements. In 2018, Hong Kong-based NFT digital property firm Animoca Brands acquired Pixowl, the original developer and publisher behind The Sandbox.
VIDEO GAMES
siliconangle.com

Data-driven sales engagement startup Apollo.io raises $32M in new round

Business engagement platform provider Apollo.io, officially known as ZenLeads Inc., spelled out its ambitions today after raising $32 million in a new round of funding led by Tribe Capital. NewView Capital and existing investor Nexus Venture Partners also participated in today’s Series B round, which brings Apollo’s total funding to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tencent, Alibaba Deny Launching NFT Trading Platforms To Chinese Regulators

Chinese internet giants Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC:TCEHY) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) have denied allegations regarding the launch of NFT trading platforms. What Happened: On Oct. 23, Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported that regulatory authorities in China had “strengthened the supervision of NFTs” and were questioning several...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

* Gender gap in crypto mirrors tech and finance sectors. * Growing numbers of women investors, artists and creators. * Risk of biased products if diversity issue is not addressed. Nov 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As an artist and women’s rights activist, Maliha Abidi is adept at using digital...
MARKETS
Reuters

EIB, Allianz fund arm back 500 mln euro public-private climate fund

GLASGOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank and Allianz Global Investors said on Monday they plan to raise 500 million euros ($577.55 million) for a fund aimed at bolstering climate mitigation and adaptation in developing countries. The Emerging Market Climate Action Fund (EMCAF), a fund-of-funds, is the latest...
ADVOCACY
MySanAntonio

How to Choose the Best CPA Firm for your Startup or Business

How a CPA should service businesses and organizations is changing. Companies and entrepreneurs need to consider several factors before choosing a CPA firm, from tax law changes, continued outsourcing by many firms, and other changes. When searching for a CPA firm, what qualities should an entrepreneur consider?. Ability to steer...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Thai Oct industries sentiment at 5-month high on travel reopening

BANGKOK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s industries sentiment rose for a second straight month in October to a five-month high, bolstered by improved economic activity following an easing of coronavirus curbs, including a travel reopening, an industries group said on Monday. The Southeast Asian country welcomed vaccinated foreign visitors quarantine-free...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Japan coincident indicator index falls for 3rd month in September

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan's coincident indicator index extended its decline in September, the government said on Monday, cutting its view on economic conditions for the first time in more than two years. The index showing current economic conditions, compiled from data including factory output, employment and retail sales,...
RETAIL
Sportico

MLS Private Equity Rules Include $500M Floors, Voting Limits

Major League Soccer’s new rules around private equity ownership include restrictions on how much equity a fund can buy, how many clubs it can back, how many board seats it can hold, and how big the fund has to be. MLS briefed clubs on the guidelines, put together by the league and its finance committee, in a recent league presentation, portions of which were viewed by Sportico. A league spokesman declined to comment. MLS owners voted last year to allow private equity ownership, joining the NBA and MLB in entering a new era in sports investment. Faced with soaring valuations and COVID-related...
MLS
Reuters

Sydney Airport agrees to $17.5 bln buyout as Australia begins reopening

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sydney Airport Holdings (SYD.AX) said on Monday it has agreed to accept a A$23.6 billion ($17.5 billion) takeover bid from an infrastructure investor group in one of Australia's biggest buyouts. The company said in a statement it unanimously recommended the buyout offer from Sydney Aviation...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy