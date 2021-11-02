Blue Star Capital Plc (BLUS)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Blue Star Foods (BSFC) prices its underwritten public offering of 800K shares of common stock at $5.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $4.0M.Underwriters are granted a... Blue Star Foods ramps up its land-based salmon production shift....

uk.investing.com

investing.com

Premium Leisure Corp (PLC)

May 14 (Reuters) - Premium Leisure Corp PLC.PS : * QTRLY NET INCOME 303.5 MILLION PESOS VERSUS 324 MILLIONPESOSSource text for Eikon: ID:nPSX8mwbqP Further company coverage: PLC.PS... May 28 (Reuters) - Premium Leisure Corp PLC.PS : * PREMIUM LEISURE CORP- QTRLY NET INCOME 323.96 MILLIONPESOS,33% DOWN * PREMIUM LEISURE CORP...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (C4XD)

C4X Discovery focuses on expanding portfolio as it sits on comfortable cash pile. C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD) said its focus will be to further expand its portfolio, continue to build its network of partnerships and advance the pipeline of proprietary... C4X Discovery happy in the pre-clinical world as partner...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)

Prev. Close 52.6 Day's Range 32.2-41 Revenue 90.9M. Purplebricks Group plc is a United Kingdom-based hybrid estate agency. The Company provides services relating to the sales and letting of properties. It also provides ancillary services, which offers customers the additional products and services that complement the selling, buying or letting. The Company’s provides real estate agents the opportunity of operating the independent business under the Purplebricks brand. The Company’s subsidiaries include Purplebricks Australia Pty Limited, Purplebricks Services Pty Limited, Folkestone Mein Pty Ltd, Purplebricks Inc, Centerpoint Closing Services LLC, Hendra Pepper Pty Ltd, Mein Foxton Pty Ltd and Purplebricks Title Agency Inc. The Company operates in United Kingdom, Australia and United States of America.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA)

Small Cap Wrap - Semper Fortis Esports, Proton Motor Power, LPA Group and more... 22 June 2021 @HybridanLLP *A corporate client of Hybridan LLP Joiners: Thor Explorations (TSXV:THX;THX.L) has completed a secondary listing on AIM. . Segun Lawson, President &... Hostmore PLC will be the name of the parent company...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U and I Group PLC (UAI)

Burberry, Entain and blue-chip miners among the big names in coming week as trading updates continue. The coming week will see the raft of trading updates continue from across the market, with the luxury sector, bookmakers and mining giants among the bigger names in the schedule.... Nov 18 (Reuters) -...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gunsynd PLC (GUN)

Grafton expects profits to beat forecasts after bumper March and April. Grafton Group PLC (LON:GFTU) expects full year profits to significantly beat forecasts after a bumper performance in March and April. The building materials distributor and DIY... Pebble Beach Systems lifted by positive outlook for broadcasting market. 2.58pm: Software group...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

Metro Bank shares surge after it confirms takeover approach by US private equity giant. Shares in Metro Bank have risen by nearly a third after it disclosed that it had received a takeover approach from US private equity giant Carlyle. By Muvija M (Reuters) - Metro Bank said it has...
BUSINESS
investing.com

BMO Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Equinox Gold

BMO Capital analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Buy rating on Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) on Friday, setting a price target of $15.5, which is approximately 99.49% above the present share price of $7.77. Thompson expects Equinox Gold to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
PLC
investing.com

Blizzard-hit SoftBank launches buyback after $10 billion Vision Fund loss

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp slumped to a quarterly loss on Monday, as its Vision Fund unit took a $10 billion hit from a decline in the share price of its portfolio companies and as China's regulatory crackdown on tech firms weighed. Even as the value of its assets slide,...
MARKETS
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
investing.com

Metaverse Talk Heats Up Interest in Multiple Cryptocurrencies

USA News Group – Shortly after Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, Inc. (NEO: FACE), cryptocurrency investors saw the rebranding as a sign of growing acceptance of the metaverse trend. This coincided with a rising interest in altcoins and meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and its dog-faced competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw sharp rallies, causing Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) to field questions about when they’ll add more of these coins to its trading platform. As the two dogs duke it out, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ-NMS: COIN) already now supports Shiba Inu, and Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP (NYSE:HPQ)) (OTC: HLLPF) has primary exposure to mining DOGE. Meanwhile popular theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is officially already accepting DOGE and is considering accepting SHIB as well.
MARKETS
investing.com

Govt to Introduce Crypto Bill in Winter Budget Session; What is Expected?

Investing.com -- After maintaining a hardline stance towards the acceptance of cryptocurrencies, the Government has confirmed to introduce the virtual asset for finalising its legislation in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. A source privy to the matter has informed that the Government is neither inclining on putting a hard-pressed...
WORLD
investing.com

In Focus: Stocks Which Released Earnings Results; SBI, Eicher Motors, & More

Investing.com -- State Bank Of India (NS: SBI ): The state-owned lender has reported net profit growth of 66.7% YoY for the September quarter at Rs 7.62 crore, its highest-ever quarterly standalone profit. As a result, analysts are raising their price target on the bank’s stock by up to 20%.
MARKETS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down, Inflation Remains “Major Headwind”

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Monday morning after China released its latest trade data. Investors also continue to monitor the impact of inflation on both monetary policy and the pace of economic recovery. China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.14% by 10:14 PM ET (2:14 AM GMT)...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold Up, Boosted by Retreating Dollar

Investing.com – Gold was up on Monday morning in Asia, hitting a two-month high. A dollar on the retreat also gave the yellow metal a boost. Gold futures edged up 0.18% to $1,820.10 by 11:36 PM ET (3:36 AM GMT). They remained above the $1,800-mark after hitting their highest level since Sep. 7 earlier in the session. The dollar, which usually moves inversely to gold, inched down on Monday.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Denny's Corp.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Jon Tower maintained a Buy rating on Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) Corp. on Sunday, setting a price target of $19, which is approximately 15.29% above the present share price of $16.48. Tower expects Denny's Corp. to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the fourth quarter of...
BUSINESS

