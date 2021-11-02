CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA)

investing.com
 5 days ago

Small Cap Wrap - Semper Fortis Esports, Proton Motor Power, LPA Group and more... 22 June 2021 @HybridanLLP *A corporate client of Hybridan LLP Joiners: Thor Explorations (TSXV:THX;THX.L) has completed a secondary listing on AIM. . Segun Lawson, President &... Hostmore PLC will be the name of the parent...

uk.investing.com

investing.com

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (C4XD)

C4X Discovery focuses on expanding portfolio as it sits on comfortable cash pile. C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD) said its focus will be to further expand its portfolio, continue to build its network of partnerships and advance the pipeline of proprietary... C4X Discovery happy in the pre-clinical world as partner...
investing.com

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

Metro Bank shares surge after it confirms takeover approach by US private equity giant. Shares in Metro Bank have risen by nearly a third after it disclosed that it had received a takeover approach from US private equity giant Carlyle. By Muvija M (Reuters) - Metro Bank said it has...
bizwest.com

Private equity firms deal on wood pellet maker

LOUISVILLE — EagleTree Capital LLC has bought Lignetics Inc. from Taglich Private Equity LLC and Mill Road Capital Management LLC. November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
BOULDER, CO
investing.com

Blue Star Capital Plc (BLUS)

Blue Star Foods (BSFC) prices its underwritten public offering of 800K shares of common stock at $5.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $4.0M.Underwriters are granted a... Blue Star Foods ramps up its land-based salmon production shift. Blue Star Foods (BSFC) provides update on the development of its first...
Crain's Cleveland Business

Private equity giant KKR buys Bettcher Industries

Bettcher Industries, an Erie County-based manufacturer and supplier of food processing equipment, has a new private equity owner. Global investment firm KKR on Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, announced that it has bought Bettcher, which is based in Birmingham, Ohio, near Sandusky, from MPE Partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cleveland- and Boston-based MPE Partners acquired Bettcher in 2017.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Crain's Chicago Business

Trading Technologies sells to British private-equity firm

Chicago-based Trading Technologies International is selling after 27 years building software backing electronic trading of derivatives. The acquirer is a private equity fund run by United Kingdom-based 7Ridge. Chicago-based Cboe Global Markets is a primary investor in the fund buying Trading Technologies. Terms weren’t disclosed. Earlier. Trading Technologies CEO Tim...
CHICAGO, IL
Puget Sound Business Journal

Extrahop CTO: Here's why selling to private equity was the right move for us (Podcast)

Earlier this year, Seattle-based cybersecurity firm ExtraHop made headlines when the company was acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity and Crosspoint Capital Partners for $900 million. Despite the deal, which closed in July, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Jesse Rothstein told the Business Journal ExtraHop is still considering an IPO....
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Freshfields dealmaker departs for private equity firm Goldfinch

(Reuters) - Goldfinch Partners LLC has brought on longtime Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer lawyer Matthew Herman as a partner and general counsel, the private equity firm said on Thursday. Herman held several leadership roles in his tenure at London-founded Freshfields, most recently as the firm's U.S. managing partner and co-head of...
Reuters

Private equity M&A frenzy has cautious undertones

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private equity dealmakers are in two minds. Buyout barons, led by titans like Blackstone (BX.N) boss Steve Schwarzman, are on track for a record year for takeovers. Yet they’re also offloading companies at a much faster pace than before. That adds a note of caution to the frenzy.
channele2e.com

Vista Equity Prepares Next Private Equity Fund for Technology Acquisitions

Vista Equity Partners, the private equity firm that backs MSP-friendly technology companies Datto and LogicMonitor — will soon open a virtual data room for its next fund to allow prospective investors access to documents related to the offering, The Wall Street Journal reported. Vista Equity’s anticipated move comes as multiple...
StreetInsider.com

CryptoForSpeed Get Investments from Private Equities

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - CryptoForSpeed has received investments from X capital and DeepLand capital this month, with several individual investors as well. The principal or original investment amount is over $800,000. The benefits in the future have raised attention on GameFi area again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)

Prev. Close 52.6 Day's Range 32.2-41 Revenue 90.9M. Purplebricks Group plc is a United Kingdom-based hybrid estate agency. The Company provides services relating to the sales and letting of properties. It also provides ancillary services, which offers customers the additional products and services that complement the selling, buying or letting. The Company’s provides real estate agents the opportunity of operating the independent business under the Purplebricks brand. The Company’s subsidiaries include Purplebricks Australia Pty Limited, Purplebricks Services Pty Limited, Folkestone Mein Pty Ltd, Purplebricks Inc, Centerpoint Closing Services LLC, Hendra Pepper Pty Ltd, Mein Foxton Pty Ltd and Purplebricks Title Agency Inc. The Company operates in United Kingdom, Australia and United States of America.
investing.com

Credit Suisse strikes deal to refer hedge fund clients to BNP Paribas

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse said on Monday it had struck a deal to refer hedge fund clients to rival BNP Paribas (PA:BNPP) following the Swiss lender's decision to exit prime broking and some derivatives businesses in the wake of the Archegos scandal. The news comes after Switzerland's second-biggest bank said...
investing.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Denny's Corp.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Jon Tower maintained a Buy rating on Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) Corp. on Sunday, setting a price target of $19, which is approximately 15.29% above the present share price of $16.48. Tower expects Denny's Corp. to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the fourth quarter of...
investing.com

SoftBank Ends Lower as Portfolio Firms Bleed Vision Fund

Investing.com – Softbank stock (T:9984) closed 0.8% lower in Tokyo Monday as heavy erosion in the share prices of portfolio companies took a toll on its flagship Vision Fund’s second-quarter performance. The unit’s loss in the September quarter widened to 825.1 billion yen ($7.3 billion) owing to pandemic-driven writedowns, chiefly...
