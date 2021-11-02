Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA)

Prev. Close 52.6 Day's Range 32.2-41 Revenue 90.9M. Purplebricks Group plc is a United Kingdom-based hybrid estate agency. The Company provides services relating to the sales and letting of properties. It also provides ancillary services, which offers customers the additional products and services that complement the selling, buying or letting. The Company’s provides real estate agents the opportunity of operating the independent business under the Purplebricks brand. The Company’s subsidiaries include Purplebricks Australia Pty Limited, Purplebricks Services Pty Limited, Folkestone Mein Pty Ltd, Purplebricks Inc, Centerpoint Closing Services LLC, Hendra Pepper Pty Ltd, Mein Foxton Pty Ltd and Purplebricks Title Agency Inc. The Company operates in United Kingdom, Australia and United States of America.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO