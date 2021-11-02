CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Locke & Key' Season 2: Breaking Down the New Keys

By Monita Mohan
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Locke & Key Season 2.Viewers once again returned to the quaint little town of Matheson and Keyhouse, the home of the Locke family in Locke & Key Season 2. This time around, the central characters had settled into their new hometown believing their main...

collider.com

TheWrap

‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 Ending Explained: A Fantastical Final Battle

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for “Locke & Key” Season 2.) Season 2 of “Locke & Key” delivered just as much action-packed adventure, heartwarming moments and wild plot twists as the first one. Most importantly, the sophomore season introduced some major changes that set an interesting stage for the Netflix fantasy series’ third — and possibly final — season.
Cosmopolitan

Locke and Key season 3 release date, cast, trailer and more

Locke and Key season 2 dropped on 22nd October, and already it's one of the top watched shows on Netflix UK. Fans are obsessed with the second series, which follows three siblings who move into a mysterious house following their father's murder. The big question is, will there be a...
Decider

‘Locke & Key’: Connor Jessup Explains Why Tyler Is “Moving On”

Of all the members of the Locke family on Netflix’s Locke & Key, Tyler (Connor Jessup) arguably goes through the biggest change over the course of Season 2. Spoilers past this point, but through ten episodes, Tyler goes from casually using the magic of the keys littered around his house to ultimately — at least in part — rejecting that magic, as he decides to take a potentially memory erasing road trip when the season finale ends.
fangirlish.com

‘Locke & Key’ 2×04 Review: “Forget Me Not”

Locke & Key‘s 2×04 “Forget Me Not” has us afraid for Duncan and anticipating what’s going to happen next because Dodge looks like she’s about to be found out. It’s also giving us all the feels when it comes to Bode and Erin. Both are trying to help Duncan as much as they can. But the deeper they get into things, the more dangerous it all becomes and the more we see how complicated memory is in a world like Locke & Key.
Collider

‘Locke & Key’s Connor Jessup and Darby Stanchfield on What They’re Most Excited About in Season 2 and Tease Season 3

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Locke & Key.]. From co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill and adapted from the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, the second season of the Netflix original series Locke & Key finds the three Locke siblings – Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – navigating life as keepers of the keys that were hidden throughout their ancestral home, Keyhouse. As they continue to test the power unique to each key, they also learn that they might not have completely shaken the demons that they thought they had defeated.
Decider

‘Locke & Key’: Darby Stanchfield Says Nina’s Pain Is Always There in the Background

While everyone else on Netflix’s Locke & Key is off forging magical keys and fighting demons, Locke family matriarch Nina (Darby Stanchfield) is on the outskirts, seemingly trucking along in her own storyline. It isn’t until late in the second season that you get to see how badly she’s been hurt by her family’s general dismissal of her… And thankfully, this season Nina deals with her pain by going to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), instead of turning to alcohol.
Cosmopolitan

Wait, Can We Actually Trust Josh Bennett in 'Locke and Key'?

*MAJOR SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 OF LOCKE & KEY BELOW!*. Locke & Key has given us a lot to get excited about. Season 2 brought villains who finally made their grand debuts, plus a couple keys to shake things up like never before. But there is one character who has left us still scratching our collective heads about whether he's really a good guy or a straight-up villain.
Thrillist

Netflix's 'Locke & Key' Season 2 Is Best When It's Telling Its Own Story

The second season of Locke & Key fixes a lot of the issues plaguing Season 1, like bringing back the inherent dark tone of the story and the horror elements, while expanding on the graphic novel it adapts to tell a fresh new story that fits within its world but explores ideas and themes only hinted at in the source material. But when it remembers to go back to adapting the graphic novel in the second half of the season, it rushes through it like it was an afterthought.
Collider

'Locke & Key': Hallea Jones and Griffin Gluck on Season 2 and How Christian Bale and Tom Cruise Were an Inspiration

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Locke & Key.]. From co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill and adapted from the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, the second season of the Netflix original series Locke & Key finds the three Locke siblings – Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – navigating life as keepers of the keys that were hidden throughout their ancestral home, Keyhouse. As they continue to test the power unique to each key, they also learn that they might not have completely shaken the demons that they thought they had defeated.
tvweb.com

Locke & Key Comic Creators Reveal the Inspiration Behind the Small World Key

Locke & Key returned to Netflix for its second season on October 22nd, 2021, and it introduced a whole host of new keys for the Locke kids to use to unlock unnatural forces at Keyhouse, a mansion that the family has taken care of for over 200 years. In a fun twist of storytelling, the Netflix version of the mansion is located in Matheson, Massachusetts, a nod to the great horror writer Richard Matheson (I Am Legend). Even though the Netflix adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's popular comic series of the same name already introduced many of the keys from the comics, the second season surprised fans by introducing a magical key from the Locke & Key tie-in issue released three years after the original series had ended, the Small World Key.
fangirlish.com

‘Locke and Key’ 2×09 Review: “Alpha & Omega”

Locke & Key‘s 2×09 “Alpha & Omega” really had us crying over here and taking us in unexpected directions to the point where we don’t even need a lengthy intro. Let’s just dive into it!. First up, Tyler and Jackie. Everything was going so good and we had so much...
fangirlish.com

‘Locke & Key’ 2×05 Review: “Past is Prologue”

Before we dive into the utter madness that is Kinsey finding about Dodge/Gabe in Locke & Key‘s 2×04 “Past and Prologue” we need to talk about Duncan. We’ve been waiting for this moment, fearing that it would never happen because this is TV after all. But the fates are on our side, temporarily, and he’s got his memories back in what was a truly emotional scene that we can’t stop tearing up over.
fangirlish.com

‘Locke and Key’ 2×10 Review: “Cliffhanger”

Locke & Key 2×10 “Cliffhanger” delivered exactly what it promised…A CLIFFHANGER! But before we get to all of that with the murderer and rapist who will never be named in our reviews because that’s all he is, let’s talk about the things that set this episode apart, what we loved, and what we’re most excited about when Locke & Key returns for season 3.
