'Locke & Key' Season 2: Breaking Down the New Keys

Locke & Key returned to Netflix for its second season on October 22nd, 2021, and it introduced a whole host of new keys for the Locke kids to use to unlock unnatural forces at Keyhouse, a mansion that the family has taken care of for over 200 years. In a fun twist of storytelling, the Netflix version of the mansion is located in Matheson, Massachusetts, a nod to the great horror writer Richard Matheson (I Am Legend). Even though the Netflix adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's popular comic series of the same name already introduced many of the keys from the comics, the second season surprised fans by introducing a magical key from the Locke & Key tie-in issue released three years after the original series had ended, the Small World Key.

