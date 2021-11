Up to 10″ of snow has fallen in parts of Upper Michigan and N. Lower Michigan. The pic. above is Co. Road 612 at I-75 near the town of Frederic in northern Lower Michigan. The above pic. is late this afternoon along I-75 near Gaylord in N Lower Michigan. The public reported 9″ of new snow at Otsego Lake St. Park near Gaylord. Vanderbilt had 3.5″ of new snow and the town of Wolverine had 3″. Temperatures were above freezing and with the warm ground, much of the snow was melting on area roads, though you can see snow on the bridge in the pic. above.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO