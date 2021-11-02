'The Muppets' Showed How to Do Nostalgic Sequels Right

Black characters have typically been excluded from leading most genres, but it’s particularly notable in the Western, which presents an American story that’s almost entirely white, which is a problem for a lot of reasons, but especially when your story is meant to have some kind of historical verisimilitude. On the surface, Jeymes Samuel’s Western The Harder They Fall looks like a corrective to this problem. He’s collected some of the best actors working today and cast them in a genre where they typically wouldn’t get to be the center of the action. We have Black actors in the lead roles, riding through towns populated solely by Black residents, and it’s great to see performers occupy a space typically denied to them through whitewashing and the systemic prejudice of a Hollywood system that did not make room for actors of color. The main problems with The Harder They Fall are that it doesn’t tell a compelling story or have interesting characters. Samuel has created a film bursting with talent and potential and then doesn’t really do anything with it other than give it some visual flair. There are plenty of forgettable Westerns, but it’s a shame that The Harder They Fall is among them.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO