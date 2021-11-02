CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video editing and audio recording are coming to Microsoft Office apps

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 5 days ago

Microsoft is boosting Office with some (arguably overdue) media creation tools. As part of a sweeping set of updates, the company is adding Clipchamp video editing to the Office suite. The recently acquired web-based tool helps you make "professional-looking" clips regardless of your skills. You can produce videos for your other...

