The new Microsoft Store is now in testing on Windows 10. Insiders can access it via the Release Preview channel. It'll be launching to the public very soon. Microsoft has started testing the new Windows 11 Microsoft Store app on Windows 10 for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. Microsoft promised back in June that the new Store would also arrive on Windows 10 at some point in the future, and today's preview is the first time Windows 10 testers can download and install it.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO