Presidential Election

Pence says James Madison and the Bible helped him certify election results against Trump’s wishes

By Timothy Bella
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsked Monday night who made him “buck” President Donald Trump’s wishes and certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, former vice president Mike Pence told a group of young conservatives that he looked to the teachings of James Madison and the Bible to help him defy Trump hours after the...

Comments / 94

guttsyme
5d ago

He did exactly what his democrats buddies ask him to do in the phone call he recieved the day before. He along with Biden Sorso pelosi Shumer are responsible for all the bad that has happened to us these past 11 months.

Linda Dyer
5d ago

You would be doing yourself a favor by going back home and staying there. I'm pretty sure there won't be a welcome mat anywhere for you.

Patricia Orwig
5d ago

the Bible pence the bilble i didn't see a Bible with you at the capitol on film certifying Biden so ......

Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
Newsweek

'Just Put Me In Charge,' Rudy Giuliani Told Donald Trump. 'They Stole This Thing'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As the numbers moved towards Joe Biden on November 6, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage. His tweets, and those of this closest advisors, fed the belief that the election had been stolen and that Trump was truly the winner.
POTUS
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
