Kern County, CA

KCSOS names building after Christine Lizardi Frazier

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbdtA_0ckAWoiX00

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools has dedicated its newest facility as the Christine Lizardi Frazier Student Services Center.

The building, at the corner of 17th Street and Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield, runs programs like camp keep early childhood education and Valley Oaks charter schools.

According to the superintendent of schools, these programs specifically target some of the most vulnerable students in Kern County.

"The people in this building make sure all children can succeed and that's Dr. Fraizer's legacy," said KCSOS superintendent Mary Barlow.

Dr. Fraizer was the first woman and first Latina elected to serve as the superintendent. She served in the role from 2009 until 2017.

CASA Spooktacular Superhero Run

This morning, superheroes from all over town donned their capes and laced up their boots to take part in the CASA Spooktacular Superhero run. All the funds raised at the event will go back to support CASA of Kern County and its volunteers.
