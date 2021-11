Microsoft's data classification tool is now out of preview. We talked to Microsoft's Mike Flasko about its future. Azure Purview is Microsoft's data governance tool, designed to help organizations understand and manage their ever-growing data estates. With auto-scaling cloud data services a few clicks away, there's more scope for data to get out of control than when it relied on provisioning storage in a data center. That means it's easier for developers to hook up to an endpoint and consume that data, adding risks of data leakage or, more dangerously, uncontrolled use in machine learning models.

