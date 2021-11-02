CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurowings Further Expands Prague Network

By David Casey
routesonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh from opening its new base in Prague (PRG), Eurowings has unveiled plans to add eight more destinations from the Czech capital for the summer 2022 season. The airline, which will fly from the airport to 14 European destinations this winter, intends to expand...

www.routesonline.com

The Independent

US reopens borders to UK travellers

The US reopens its borders to UK visitors on Monday in a significant boost to the travel sector.Thousands of travellers are jetting off on transatlantic flights for long-awaited reunions with family and friends.Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will operate a synchronised departure from Heathrow to celebrate the end of the travel ban.Their aircraft will take off from parallel runways at the west London airport at 8.30am before flying to New York JFK.In early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic led then-president Donald Trump to ban visitors to the US from dozens of countries such as the UK, Ireland, the 26...
WORLD
routesonline.com

HiSky to start flying at Milan BGY

TIRGU MURES ( TGM ) dal 20.12 al 25.03. H40291 TARGU MURES (TGM) – MILAN (BGY) 08:30-09:25 1---5— H40292 MILAN (BGY)- TARGU MURES (TGM) 16:30-19:10 1---5— H40483 CHISINAU (KIV) – MILAN (BGY) 08:00-09:25 1------ H40483 CHISINAU (KIV) – MILAN (BGY) 17:00-18:25 ----5-- H40484 MILAN (BGY) - CHISINAU (KIV) 10:25-13:45 1------
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Route Opportunity: Paphos-Hamburg

Routes and ASM take a look at the case for Paphos-Hamburg, a route that has been unserved for almost three years. With O&D traffic totaling more than 477,000 two-way passengers in 2019, Germany was the sixth-largest country market from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, behind the UK, Turkey, Russia, Greece and Israel.
WORLD
CBS San Francisco

U.S. Lifts COVID Ban On International Travelers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A ban placed on international travelers to San Francisco and other cities across the U.S. from more than 30 countries during the height of the COVID pandemic was lifted early Monday. Travelers will still have to prove they are fully vaccinated and show a negative COVID test before boarding a U.S. bound flight, but local travel experts say this is important and a big shot in the arm for San Francisco hotels and businesses. Business traveler Mariano Gon from Santa Cruz arrived at SFO Sunday evening. “I just came back from Germany, The UK, and Italy,” said Gon. He...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Austria#Prague Network#Czech#European#Lcc#Pmi#Vlc#Fao#Lca#Chq#Arn#Lufthansa Group#Eurowings Europe Airbus#Smartwings
AFP

Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens

Airline reservations to the United States took off immediately after the White House announced the country would reopen to all vaccinated international voyagers starting next week, compelling a welcome -- if challenging -- industry pivot. Just after the White House announcement, British Airways saw a 900 percent jump in searches for flights and holiday packages to key US destinations compared with the week before.
TRAVEL
routesonline.com

Vueling’s Orly Paris route lands at Glasgow Airport

European airline Vueling to operate its first Glasgow route to Paris Orly Airport - The inaugural Orly Paris flight took off from Glasgow Airport last night. New European airline Vueling’s service between Glasgow and Paris will now operate two services per week. Operating each Thursday and Sunday, the new service...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Eurowings lands at Milan Bergamo Airport

Milan Bergamo celebrates the arrival of the Eurowings, the low fare carrier part of the Lufthansa group, and the addition of the new destination of Düsseldorf (DUS International airport) to its network. The new flight is scheduled four weekly frequencies (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday), increasing to six per week...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Qatar Airways To Deploy A380 On London, Paris Routes

Qatar Airways said it is “reluctantly” bringing back at least five Airbus A380s on a number of routes, citing an “ongoing capacity shortage” related to the grounding of 19 of its A350s for safety reasons. “It is anticipated that at least five of the airline’s 10 A380 aircraft will be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Winter 2021/22 flight schedule: new destinations and frequency increases at Vienna Airport – destination offering close to 90% of the pre-crisis level in 2019

The winter flight schedule for the 2021/22 season will take effect on 31 October 2021. In addition to new destinations and frequency increases, several airlines are also offering flight services on routes which were temporarily suspended in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Austrian Airlines is launching flights to Cancún in Mexico and thus offers three sunny long-haul destinations to escape from the chilly weather, namely Malé on the Maldives and Mauritius in the Indian Ocean alongside Cancún. Wizz Air and Ryanair are expanding their route network from Vienna by adding a total of thirteen destinations. Aegean, Air Cairo, Corendon Airlines, Jet2.com, Pegasus Airlines, Sunexpress, Transavia France and Volotea are once again operating flights to and from Vienna. The destinations of Toronto with Air Canada, Addis Ababa with Ethiopian Airlines, Abu Dhabi with Etihad and Jeddah with SAUDIA will once again be accessible from Vienna starting with the new winter flight schedule. Accordingly, by offering flight service to 150 destinations in the winter 2021/22 flight schedule, Vienna Airport is already close to 90% of the pre-crisis offering of 172 destinations in 2019.
LIFESTYLE
casinobeats.com

1X2 Network expands European footing with Denmark debut

1X2 Network has further expanded its European presence as it secured a deal which will see its online casino catalogue debut in the Danish market. As part of its debut into Denmark, players within the country will gain access to slot titles from developer’s 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries, including its Megaways titles such as Rock the Reels Megaways, 1 Million Megaways BC and Megaways Jack.
GAMBLING
routesonline.com

Cathay Pacific returns to Malpensa to connect Milan - Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific celebrates the resumption of flights from Italy by choosing to depart from Malpensa on November 6, with one flight a week (on Saturday, at 11.45 am) to Hong Kong. The restart is celebrated with particular attention to sustainability. Cathay Pacific, in fact, has chosen to cover the route...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

Jamaica Welcomes New Flights from German Airline Eurowings

The third-largest European point-to-point carrier, Eurowings, made its inaugural flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Montego Bay in St. James yesterday evening. Germany has been a very strong market for Jamaica, with 23,000 visitors in 2019 before the pandemic. This will also aid in Jamaica’s mission to increase visitor arrivals from...
WORLD
routesonline.com

Vueling starts Paris Orly - Milan Bergamo

Vueling returns at Milan Bergamo. After Beauvais with Ryanair and Charles de Gaulle, the Spanish carrier will link Milan Bergamo with Paris Orly three-times per week ( every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday ) with an Airbus A321. During Christams holidays Vueling will also resume the operations on the Milan Bergamo...
INDUSTRY
routesonline.com

JetBlue, Icelandair Expand Codeshare Partnership

JetBlue Airways and Icelandair are widening their existing codeshare agreement to increase flight options between North America and Europe. As part of the expansion, JetBlue’s B6 code will be placed on seven of 24 European routes that Icelandair operates beyond its Keflavik (KEF) hub in Reykjavik. The two carriers said they plan to add more routes in the future.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Winter timetable 2021/2022 enters into operation at Hamburg Airport

Several airlines boosting services // Direct flights to 9 attractive ski destinations. The new winter timetable comes into effect at Hamburg Airport on 31 October 2021. It is valid until 26 March 2022. Compared to the previous winter season, many airlines are expanding their services again. There will be numerous flights per week each to several popular holiday regions throughout Europe. As well as the traditional winter sun destinations, skiing regions are also popular. Three brand new winter sport destinations have been added to Hamburg’s route network: Bolzano, Banja Luka and Sarajevo. A total of around 50 airlines are flying directly from Hamburg to approximately 90 destinations.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Nonstop Scheduled Vietnam-US Service Nears

Vietnam Airlines plans to begin serving San Francisco by the end of November, while counterpart Bamboo Airways hopes to launch US flights the following month. Vietnam Airlines plans to operate its first scheduled flights to the US later this month, offering nonstop service between Ho Chi Minh City and San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Flight Global.com

Restructured Eurowings leads profit recovery for Lufthansa passenger units

Lufthansa Group chief executive Carsten Spohr believes the Covid crisis has accelerated the recovery of Eurowings, the low-cost unit it now expects to continue in profit after reaching that milestone in the third quarter. Eurowings recorded an adjusted EBIT of €108 million ($125 million) for the three months ended 30...
INDUSTRY
routesonline.com

Bratislava Airport: New route BTS-CPH-BTS with Ryanair

Bratislava re-connects with the Danish metropole Copenhagen after 14 years. On November 1st, the first flight to Copenhagen, Denmark departed from Braislava M. R. Stefanik Airport. The new route will be operated by the homebased aircraft of Ryanair/Buzz every Monday and Friday. Denmark becomes the 10th country in Ryanair´s network...
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

AFLAS Awards: Brussels Airport wins the award for “Best Airport in Europe”

We are proud to announce that Brussels Airport won the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) award for “Best Airport in Europe”!. The AFLAS awards are presented annually by Asia Cargo News, the trade magazine for the logistics industry and suppliers in the Asia-Pacific region. With the AFLAS awards, they aim to reward airports, seaports and other logistics players for outstanding performance within their sector. Brussels Airport was nominated in the category 'Best Airport - Europe', the other nominees were Schiphol, Frankfurt and Paris CDG. This award is a great honour and recognition for our Brussels Airport cargo team and the entire cargo community.
WORLD

