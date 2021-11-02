Eurowings Further Expands Prague Network

The winter flight schedule for the 2021/22 season will take effect on 31 October 2021. In addition to new destinations and frequency increases, several airlines are also offering flight services on routes which were temporarily suspended in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Austrian Airlines is launching flights to Cancún in Mexico and thus offers three sunny long-haul destinations to escape from the chilly weather, namely Malé on the Maldives and Mauritius in the Indian Ocean alongside Cancún. Wizz Air and Ryanair are expanding their route network from Vienna by adding a total of thirteen destinations. Aegean, Air Cairo, Corendon Airlines, Jet2.com, Pegasus Airlines, Sunexpress, Transavia France and Volotea are once again operating flights to and from Vienna. The destinations of Toronto with Air Canada, Addis Ababa with Ethiopian Airlines, Abu Dhabi with Etihad and Jeddah with SAUDIA will once again be accessible from Vienna starting with the new winter flight schedule. Accordingly, by offering flight service to 150 destinations in the winter 2021/22 flight schedule, Vienna Airport is already close to 90% of the pre-crisis offering of 172 destinations in 2019.

