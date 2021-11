MADISON HEIGHTS — Residents in the Lamphere Public Schools district approved the renewal of the district’s general operating millage during the general election Nov. 2. There were 1,897 votes cast in favor of the millage renewal, and 804 votes cast against it. Voters decide every 10 years whether to renew the millage. This renewal is also for 10 years, and allows the district to continue levying the statutory limit of 18 mills on non-homestead properties such as businesses, and to remain at that rate in the event of Headlee rollbacks up to 1.25 mills.

