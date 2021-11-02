CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Woman Pointed Loaded Gun at 7-Year-Old Trick-or-Treater, Cops Say

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 7-year-old’s Halloween took a truly terrifying turn when a woman in Buda, Texas pulled out a gun and pointed it at the child, police allege....

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

House of Horrors Mom Kept Getting Welfare Checks for Dead Son She Abandoned: Prosecutors

The Houston mom accused of abandoning her three malnourished children in a filthy apartment with their brother’s decaying body kept collecting government checks on her dead son’s behalf, prosecutors said. Harris County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Andrea Beall said Gloria Williams received child disability financial assistance for 11 months after her autistic son, Kendrick, was allegedly beaten to death by Williams’ boyfriend Brian Coulter. Williams also allegedly received funds for her oldest daughter, with whom she no longer lived.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Serial Killer Perez Reed Used Same Gun, Wore Same Shoes to Kill 6 People, Police Say

A 25-year-old suspected serial killer has been charged with two of six murders he is allegedly connected to in St. Louis and Kansas City, according to local police. Perez Reed, whose photo shows he sports a crescent tattoo between his eyes, was stopped by authorities as he got off a bus Friday night after police tied his cellphone picked up at a crime scene to an Amtrak ticket he purchased.
KANSAS CITY, KS
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Teen Rescued After Using TikTok Signal to Get Help

A 16-year-old missing teen from North Carolina who was being held by a 61-year-old man was rescued after using sign language made popular on TikTok to alert a passerby that she was in trouble. The girl signaled to the driver of a car behind her at a stop light in Kentucky who recognized the sign to represent “violence at home” or “domestic violence” on the popular social media network. That driver then contacted authorities and followed the car until they pulled them over, according to local media reports. The girl, who had been reported missing by her family in Asheville on Tuesday, allegedly was taken by James Herbert Brick to his relatives’ home in Ohio. When his relatives realized the girl was underage, Brick left with her, authorities said. Investigators found photos of the girl on Brick’s phone and charged him with unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter showing sex performances by a minor.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Man Missing for Two Dozen Years Returns to Family Home to Allegedly Stab Brother

A man who was missing for two dozen years reappeared this week to allegedly stab his brother in the chest in the middle of the night. Ivo Rabanser, a 42-year-old who vanished in 1997, allegedly attacked his brother Martin, 35, while the latter was sleeping in bed next to his wife. Ivo had reportedly staked out his brother’s house, sleeping in a tent in the woods nearby. According to La Stampa, Ivo said, “I felt a huge rage inside towards my brother but I didn't want to kill him. I stayed alone with him while he was in agony on the bed and I could’ve finished him but instead I went to the kitchen, which is where the police found me.” Martin has since been hospitalized with serious injuries. A lawyer for Martin said he had been stabbed in the lung. The lawyer added, “One theory is that Ivo was angry about the terms of their inheritance from their father, which included the house Martin still lives in, and has been nurturing a grudge ever since.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Buda, TX
Buda, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Four Americans Injured in Wild Shooting at Cancun Resort

A terrifying shootout at a luxury Mexican beach resort on Thursday left four Americans injured, with one hospitalized in stable condition after being hit with a stray bullet, according to a U.S. official cited by ABC News. A spokesman for Vacaya, an LGBT tour company that had clients at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, where the gunfire erupted, told The Daily Beast that one of the vacationers in its group had been hospitalized but did not provide specifics about their injuries. The other three people sustained minor injuries. Bullets began flying when as many as 15 members of a local drug gang showed up to claim its turf, assassinating two suspected drug dealers on the beach outside the hotel, Quintana Roo police said. One died on the beach. The other reportedly died inside the Hyatt, where he apparently fled to escape the gunmen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Jan. 6 Rioter Tries to Sell Home on Zillow, Inadvertently Reveals Cache of Explosives: FBI

A former Green Beret and one-time congressional candidate arrested last month for his alleged participation in the Capitol riot was illegally stockpiling explosives prior to being jailed on charges related to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump siege, according to an FBI search warrant filed Friday in Washington, D.C. federal court. When federal agents searched 47-year-old Jeremy Brown’s Florida home in October, they reported finding a short-barrel rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, more than 8,000 rounds of ammunition, and two hand grenades. But it was a picture included in a sales listing for his house on Zillow that led to his latest troubles. In a photo from “what appears to be Brown’s office,” FBI agents spotted a whiteboard with columns labeled “Food,” “Clothing,” “Shelter,” “Currency,” “Communicate,” “Move,” and “Shoot,” the warrant states. In the “shoot” column, it continues, “there are numerous firearms listed and explosive devices such as ‘flash bangs.’” The entry on the whiteboard indicated that Brown had the flash bangs “on hand,” the filing says, adding that Brown “is not registered to possess explosive devices.”
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy