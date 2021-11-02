Norway-Vulcan sinking fund millage proposal

Most will vote on whether the Stephenson Area Public Schools should be allowed to continue for three years a tax levy for a sinking fund set to expire this year. If approved, the fund would be used for real estate purchases, construction and repair of the school buildings, security improvements, technology, and other authorized uses through 2024. The limit the tax levy is a millage rate of 0.9999 mill ($0.9999 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), which would generate over $256,000 in 2022. Townships with the Stephenson Area Public Schools sinking fund millage renewal on the ballot include Menominee, Stephenson, City of Stephenson, Cedarville, Holmes, Daggett, Ingallston, Lake, and Mellen.

