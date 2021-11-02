CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft unveils new Office hub website and app for Windows

By Zac Bowden
windowscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has unveiled updates to Office.com and the Windows app. It includes a redesigned homepage and new "content" areas. It's designed to get you back to your documents as quickly as possible. Microsoft has today announced that it's pushing out an...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Microsoft president warns that the metaverse is 'not like dying and going to heaven'

Microsoft president Brad Smith recently discussed the metaverse. The metaverse is a joint augmented reality experience that Meta is working towards. Smith warns that the experience "not like dying and going to heaven." Microsoft president Brad Smith recently discussed several hot topics, including the metaverse, in an interview with Reuters....
SOFTWARE
windowscentral.com

Microsoft fixes problem preventing built-in apps from opening on Windows 11

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevented some built-in apps on Windows 11 from opening. The fix is available for Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. The problem is caused by a digital certificate that expired on October 31, 2021. Microsoft recently released Windows 11 KB5008295 to Windows...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Apps#Microsoft Office#Windows Apps#Microsoft Powerpoint#Office Com#Ui#Powerpoint#Onenote#Teams Outlook#Onedrive#Sharepoint
Tom's Hardware

Windows 11 Insider Preview Adds New Microsoft Account Page

Windows 11 launched to the public on October 5th, but Microsoft is already looking forward to the operating system's next major update arriving during the first half of 2022. Today, the company pushed out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22489 to testers on the Dev Channel, and it brought several changes, including a new Microsoft account page in Settings.
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

Microsoft starts rolling out PC Health Check app to Windows 10 users

Microsoft is starting to roll out its new PC Health Check app to Windows 10 users. The Redmond giant announced the rollout on a support page last week, explaining that the Windows 11 PC Health Check app will be delivered automatically via Windows Update (KB5005463) on all devices running Windows 10 version 2004 or later.
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

New Microsoft Defender Preview app show up on the Microsoft Store

Microsoft appears to be testing a new Microsoft Defender Preview app for Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs. The app was spotted earlier this week by Aggiornamenti Lumia, and WalkingCat followed up today by sharing a link to the store listing. If this new Microsoft Defender Preview app can already...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Windows 10
xda-developers

Microsoft issues another fix for expiring app certificates in Windows 11

Microsoft recently acknowledged that some built-in Windows 11 apps may have stopped working in the last few days due to expired certificates. A few apps were affected, including the Snipping Tool, Tips, and Getting Started. A new fix for this issue is now rolling out for Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview channels with the KB5008295 update for Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Microsoft is using KB5005463 update to push PC Health Check app and encourage upgrades from Windows 10 to Windows 11

It's three weeks since Windows 11 started to roll out, and now Microsoft is starting its push to encourage people who can upgrade to do just that. Part of this drive is delivering the PC Health Check app to Windows 10 machine, giving users a quick way to check whether they can upgrade to Windows 11 or not. The app is being pushed out as part of the KB5005463 update and the rollout is likely to irritate as the automatic update essentially forces the Windows 11 compatibility checker onto people.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Windows 11 could be getting a new Microsoft Defender, suggests leak

Windows 11 is Microsoft's shiny new operating system for PCs and like many things new, Windows 11 also has many new features and changes with more expectedly in the pipeline for the future. Among such a list of upcoming changes is perhaps the Microsoft Defender too as hinted by a recent leak by Twitter leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Microsoft is reportedly working on a low-cost laptop with a new Windows 11 version

Microsoft is preparing to launch a new low-cost laptop geared towards younger students in an attempt to compete with Chromebooks. The information comes from Windows Central‘s Zac Bowden, who also claims that this device, codenamed Tenjin, is only the beginning of Microsoft’s efforts to compete in this space. Microsoft’s Surface brand has typically been more premium-focused, but the company has been trying to expand its audience with affordable devices like the Surface Go 3 and the Surface Laptop Go.
COMPUTERS
GreenBiz

What Microsoft’s new app says about the digitalization of sustainability

There is no shortage of early-stage startups developing software applications to support carbon accounting and emissions management — there’s even one, Sinai Technologies, working on analytics to help businesses set an internal price on carbon. As corporate interest in integrating and managing sustainability metrics intensifies, however, the category is attracting...
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft PowerToys adds Windows 11 theme, new mouse utility

Microsoft has added new utilities to the PowerToys toolset and updated the user interface with a new Windows 11 theme for PowerRename. The Windows PowerToys were initially tiny freeware utilities created by Windows developers as side projects during the Windows 95 era. Microsoft revived them in September 2019 when the...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

New Microsoft Whiteboard for Windows and iOS now available for download

Microsoft today announced the availability of the new Microsoft Whiteboard app for Windows and iOS. You can get this update via respective stores. This new Whiteboard app update includes 40+ new templates, shapes, reactions, enhanced inking functionalities, and more. Other Whiteboard updates announced today:. Microsoft also announced that Whiteboard app...
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Windows 11 Chat app powered by Microsoft Teams gets little love from our readers

Over 80% of polled Windows Central readers never use the Windows 11 Chat app powered by Microsoft Teams. Several voters stated that the app is limited because it only supports personal Teams accounts. Others explained that their friends and family already have a communication platform of choice. Windows 11 includes...
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Windows Update won't complete, tried everything

So I have a Windows Update (KB5006738) that is waiting to be installed and it just can't do it (error code 0x800f0845). When I try to install it every time it downloads successfully, reboots and after the spinning circle screen it goes to the "PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA" blue screen. Does it twice, and then just restores the updates. I tried EVERYTHING. (uninstalling/disabling antivirus (bitdefender and windows defender), trying safe mode, removing/renaming SoftwareDistribution and catroot2, disabling paging file, running dism and sfc, running ram check, updating drivers using devmgmt.msc Auto Update and Snappy Driver Installer Origin, using update troubleshooter (which doesn't see any issue), removing many files to have more than 60 gb of free disk space, installing the update using a file from Microsoft's website etc.)
SOFTWARE
windowscentral.com

Microsoft is integrating Clipchamp into Office and Microsoft 365

Microsoft looks to expand Office capabilities with video. Microsoft has today announced that it's bringing Clipchamp, its new video editing web app, to Microsoft 365 and integrating it with Office as a video editing solution. Microsoft says it's looking to expand the capabilities of Office beyond the traditional documents, spreadsheets, and presentations it's known for with video, as video is becoming a key part of many people's workflows in the office or at school.
SOFTWARE
menlopark.org

City launches new beta website and updated mobile app

The City of Menlo Park is excited to launch a new website that will help us better serve residents, businesses and visitors. At the beginning, we’re launching a beta website with a testing and feedback phase before we make it our official site. For a short time, the public beta site will exist in tandem with our current website. New events and information will be posted to the beta site while the current website remains as an archive for documents.
CELL PHONES
Lumia UK

Stay in the flow of work with new collaborative apps for Microsoft Teams

In the past 20 months, we’ve witnessed an explosive growth of virtual interactions, with people collaborating more—both inside and outside their organizations, with greater frequency and across more applications than ever before. The question facing us now is, how can we shift from merely adapting to thriving with hybrid work?
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy