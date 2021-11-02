Microsoft unveils new Office hub website and app for Windows

So I have a Windows Update (KB5006738) that is waiting to be installed and it just can't do it (error code 0x800f0845). When I try to install it every time it downloads successfully, reboots and after the spinning circle screen it goes to the "PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA" blue screen. Does it twice, and then just restores the updates. I tried EVERYTHING. (uninstalling/disabling antivirus (bitdefender and windows defender), trying safe mode, removing/renaming SoftwareDistribution and catroot2, disabling paging file, running dism and sfc, running ram check, updating drivers using devmgmt.msc Auto Update and Snappy Driver Installer Origin, using update troubleshooter (which doesn't see any issue), removing many files to have more than 60 gb of free disk space, installing the update using a file from Microsoft's website etc.)

4 DAYS AGO