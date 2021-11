Indiegogo, an early startup that capitalized on the crowdfunding movement, will begin more closely screening crowdfunding campaigns on its platform, it announced this week. The Verge says that the company created an internal review board to oversee and evaluate the riskiest campaigns on its platform, as determined by its community of backers. This board can ban owners from launching campaigns or just enforce broader terms of service to ensure legitimacy. The startup also made an alliance with its chief rival, crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, to create a new entity for best practices and to remove bad actors.

