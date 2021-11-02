CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Azure wants to make working with data on its platform easier

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Rohan Kumar, Microsoft’s corporate VP for Azure Data, told me, the plethora of data services available in the cloud has become a pain point for customers. “There’s a purpose-built service for everything. Pick your favorite tasks that you want to do for data and there’s a service for that,” he...

techcrunch.com

thepaypers.com

Quantexa updates its data analytics platform

UK-based Quantexa has launched a new version of its data analytics platform as a response to the global need for insight into massive and fast-increasing data volumes. The new platform version is called Quantexa 2. Following the recent recipient of USD 156 million series D investment, Quantexa has refined its software platform to simplify the organisational complexity that comes with transforming billions of data points into enterprise intelligence.
Lumia UK

General availability: Azure Advisor recommendations for Azure Data Explorer Clusters

Azure Advisor for Azure Data Explorer is now available, providing personalized recommendations to optimize your Azure Data Explorer clusters. By analyzing your configurations and usage telemetry, Azure Advisor offers personalized, actionable recommendations that can help you reduce costs and improve performance. Reduce Cost recommendations - available for clusters that can...
TechRadar

Algae, mushrooms and liquid immersion: Microsoft’s eccentric plan to make its data centers green

Microsoft has published new information about its efforts to make its cloud data centers more energy-efficient and less water-hungry. The company is embarking on various research projects, all with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and offsetting all historic emissions by 2050. In addition, Microsoft has now committed to reducing data center water consumption by 95% by 2024.
TechRepublic

No longer in preview, Microsoft Azure Purview is ready to help govern your data

Microsoft's data classification tool is now out of preview. We talked to Microsoft's Mike Flasko about its future. Azure Purview is Microsoft's data governance tool, designed to help organizations understand and manage their ever-growing data estates. With auto-scaling cloud data services a few clicks away, there's more scope for data to get out of control than when it relied on provisioning storage in a data center. That means it's easier for developers to hook up to an endpoint and consume that data, adding risks of data leakage or, more dangerously, uncontrolled use in machine learning models.
Ghacks Technology News

Ghacks Deals: The Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, & Azure Bundle

The Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, & Azure Bundle is a huge eLearning bundle covering core Microsoft products, such as Windows 10, Windows Hello for Business, PowerShell, Windows Server, Microsoft 365 or Microsoft Azure. The following courses are included:. Microsoft MD-100: Windows 10 -- Get Up & Running Immediately Along...
techwire.net

Microsoft Names Ayineh to Senior Azure Cloud Specialist Role

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Saba Ayineh, a business strategist and sales executive with a focus on cloud technology, has joined Microsoft as a senior Azure Cloud specialist. Ayineh,...
The Verge

Google makes it easier for Android developers to build apps with its Material You design

Android 12 has launched along with Google’s new Pixel 6 lineup and brings with it a new look that Android VP of product management Sameer Samat called “the biggest design change in Android’s history.” That’s in reference to Material You, which applies a new set of principles for creating interfaces, in addition to changes that will help Android adjust to bigger screens. We’ve already gotten a hint of how the look affects usability across the updated OS and Google’s own apps, but now the focus is expanding to reach more of the apps made by others.
martechseries.com

Simon Data Deepens Its Data-Driven Personalization With Advanced Cross Channel Marketing Platform

Launch of Innovative New Capabilities and Extension of Market-Leading CDP Empowers Brands to Bring Dynamic Customer Experiences to Market Faster and Drive Business Results. Simon Data, a leading data-driven marketing platform, today announced the launch of two new products and a major expansion of its industry-leading CDP product to help digitally native and growth-minded companies deliver next-generation customer experiences. The launch expands upon Simon Data’s core focus of enabling hyper-personalized and omni-channel customer marketing via a product that fully unlocks customer data for the needs of today’s modern marketing team.
Ubergizmo

Microsoft Testing Making It Easier To Stream Xbox Games To Twitch

Streaming games to Twitch on the PC is pretty simple, unless you want to create a more comprehensive UI to layer on top, but for the basics, it’s really easy to get up and running. In fact, streaming from the PS5 is also relatively simple, but on the Xbox, that’s a different story as it can be a bit more complicated to setup.
Lumia UK

General availability: Azure Data Explorer Insights

Get comprehensive monitoring of your Azure Data Explorer Clusters along with a unified view of your Azure Data Explorer performance, cache, ingestions and usage by using Azure Data Explorer Insights. Built on the Azure Monitor Workbooks platform, Azure Data Explorer insights offers:. At scale perspective, displaying a snapshot view of...
TechCrunch

Microsoft Azure expands its hybrid and multi-cloud reach

“Customers just have thousands and thousands of apps, databases, servers they run in different locations,” Roanne Sones, Microsoft’s corporate VP for Azure Edge and Platform, told me. “Regulation is constantly evolving and growing. Security attacks are becoming more and more sophisticated — and their ability to actually manage that in any sort of a consistent way, given just how sprawled across their environment it is, it’s just really hard. So they’re pretty overwhelmed. At the same time, they look at the cloud and they want to hitch themselves to that innovation wagon and it’s hard for them because there are just going to be workloads that never move to the cloud. So how do they take some of the things that they’ve sampled in the cloud, but be able to actually run it wherever they need to run it, however they need to run it?”
Neowin

Microsoft and Sega partner for Azure-based "next-generation development environment"

Microsoft and Sega have had a decent relationship in recent years. While the Redmond tech giant reportedly considered buying Sega over a decade ago, that deal never materialized. However, the two have maintained a fairly friendly relationship since then. Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released as a launch title for Xbox Series X|S consoles and several other Yakuza titles have also made their way to Xbox Game Pass. Today, Microsoft and Sega have announced a new strategic alliance.
Android Police

Google Sheets is making it easier to access its most important features

Google Sheets is already super-popular, reaching a milestone of 1 billion installs on the Play Store only a few months ago, and it's only getting better all the time. The tool makes editing, organizing, and analyzing information across multiple users a breeze. However, there’s always room for improvement, and that's why Google is updating the menus in Sheets for better usability.
Neowin

Microsoft is making it easier for IT admins to manage deployments of Windows 11

Windows shared some of the spotlight at Microsoft's ongoing Ignite 2021 conference. The company took to the stage to announce that it is making it easier to IT admins to manage deployments of Windows 11 by integrating controls related to scheduling feature updates directly in Microsoft Intune. Test Base for Microsoft 365 includes support for Windows Server 2022 (generally available), root cause analysis and faster debugging (GA), email alerts (GA), and updates to the onboarding and test results features through APIs (in preview). Universal Print will also offer integration with Microsoft Excel on the web by the end of this year.
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu Pro now available for Azure customers

Canonical and Microsoft worked together to announce Microsoft SQL Server with Ubuntu Pro on Microsoft Azure. Azure users can now launch fully supported instances of SQL Server 2017 or SQL Server 2019 – Web, Standard and Enterprise editions – on both Ubuntu Pro 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu Pro 20.04 LTS. Also, SQL Server on Ubuntu Pro 20.04 LTS includes support for high availability scenarios through Corosync and Pacemaker with a specialized fencing agent for Azure.
TechCrunch

Microsoft launches Azure Container Apps, a new serverless container service

In many ways, it’s probably most like AWS App Runner, one of Amazon’s small fleet of serverless container services, with App Runner also specifically focused on microservices. Google meanwhile also offers a set of container-centric services, including Cloud Run, its serverless platform for running container-based applications. Microsoft says that with...
