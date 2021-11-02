CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Shannon Beador's Missing Dog Saga Explained

By Amanda Ray Byerly
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shannon Storms Beador broke Bravosphere hearts everywhere when she announced on her Instagram account in the wee hours of the morning on October 31 that her beloved golden retriever Archie was missing. "So it is past 4 o'clock in the morning, and Archie somehow, some way is missing," she desperately revealed...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Speaks out After Daughter Delilah's Shocking Overdose

Lisa Rinna has spoken out following her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin's recent hospitalization following an accidental overdose. The RHOBH star thanked her followers for reaching out and sending prayers for her and her family during their difficult time. "Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!" Rinna shared on her Instagram story, per Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
People

RHOC's Shannon Beador Defends Her Daughters Against 'Ridiculous' Plastic Surgery Comment

Shannon Beador is shutting down online criticism aimed at her daughters. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 57, called out a troll in her comments on Thursday, after she posted photos of Sophie, 20, Adeline and Stella, both 17, recording their video confessionals for season 16 of the Bravo reality show. "Photos of my three beautiful daughters in their interviews," the caption read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
TVShowsAce

‘RHOC’: Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador’s First Faceoff

RHOC Season 16 controversy appears to be alive and growing among the Bravo wives. Details about the upcoming season have begun leaking out and fans are chomping at the bit awaiting the show’s season premiere. Many new and old personalities are begging to clash. Fans figured it wouldn’t take long...
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Cynthia Bailey explains why she missed NeNe Leakes’ husband’s funeral

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes may be furious at her former co-star Cynthia Bailey for skipping her husband’s funeral, but Bailey was under the impression everything was fine between them. Bailey, 54, exclusively told Page Six last week that she missed Gregg Leakes’ funeral because she was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Shannon Beador
Person
Heather Dubrow
TVShowsAce

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence On Dorit Kemsley’s Home Invasion

Earlier this month, Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home invasion. It came shortly after she talked about her lavish lifestyle at the four-part reunion. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills addresses the real-life situations that take place in their lives. It’s been rumored that the robbery will become the focal point for Season 12.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Paige DeSorbo Explains Why She Hasn’t Posted An Instagram Photo With Craig Conover; Insists Their Relationship Is Not A Publicity Stunt

Currently on Winter House, we’re watching Paige DeSorbo plan her future wedding with the Italian sweet talker Andrea Denver. But if you’re watching the show between the lines, you’ll see the seeds being planted for her present-day relationship with Southern Charm pillow king Craig Conover. Craige is an official item now and they don’t care […] The post Paige DeSorbo Explains Why She Hasn’t Posted An Instagram Photo With Craig Conover; Insists Their Relationship Is Not A Publicity Stunt appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Is Red Hot While Posing in Sexy Latex Dress

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is RED HOT in Sexy Latex Dress. Following Travis Barker's lavish beachside proposal featuring hundreds of red roses, it's clear that Kourtney Kardashian certainly has...and she's got the huge engagement ring to prove it. Now, Kourtney is taking the theme red hot romance theme to the next level for a curated glimpse into her life as a fiancée.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Us Weekly
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Amara La Negra’s new look is really turning heads

Fans got to know and love Amara La Negra for her bodacious figure, signature afro, and bubbly personality--and while she’s still as beautiful as ever, her new look is confusing a lot of her longtime followers. Fans of the Afro Latina couldn’t help but notice how much she’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
wonderwall.com

Allstate's 'Mayhem' actor opens up about his multiple amputations, more news ICYMI

Dean Winters — the man who many know as "Mayhem" from the Allstate Insurance commercials or Liz Lemon's terrible on-off boyfriend Dennis from "30 Rock" — has lived in pain every single day for a dozen years following three amputations. Back in the summer of 2009, the "Oz" alum, 57, went to the doctor with a bad fever. While in the doctor's office, he collapsed and was rushed via ambulance to a local hospital. While en route, Dean technically died, as his heart stopped beating for over two minutes. After medics revived him, Dean spent three weeks in the ICU. Then, while recovering at home, the "Rescue Me" star contracted a bacterial infection and suffered through multiple operations and gangrene, which resulted in the amputation of two toes and half of one of his thumbs. "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain," he told Page Six. "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof." Further discussing the pain, he said, "It's a very weird dichotomy. It's like, it's very hard to figure out. Nothing you can do about it. I've been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

George Clooney makes public plea asking media to stop publishing pics of his kids

George Clooney has issued a call for the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail and other outlets to stop publishing pictures of celebrities' children, calling it a matter of safety. Clooney issued "an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications" on Thursday after asserting that he saw pictures of the 1-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd on the website of Daily Mail. Lourd's son Kingston is the grandson of the late actor Carrie Fisher and CAA managing director Bryan Lourd. He is the great-grandson of movie legend Debbie Reynolds and singer-actor Eddie Fisher.
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy