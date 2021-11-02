CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Edge for Linux is now generally available

By Zac Bowden
windowscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdge for Linux is now generally available. The first production version is Edge 95. Microsoft Edge for Linux is now ready for production use, as the company has today made the browser generally available...

