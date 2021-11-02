CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger’s Wish distribution will be on Friday morning

By Bladen Journal
 5 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — Distribution for Roger’s Wish will take place Friday, rain or shine.

The community donations of blankets and sleeping bags will take place at the Bladen Journal newspaper office parking lot, at 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. This is also the site of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The parking lot is adjacent to the newspaper office as well as the Bladen County Public Library, at the corner of Broad and Cypress streets.

In the event of inclement weather, look for distribution in either the newspaper office or near the front of the library.

The distribution will begin at 8:30 a.m. and go as long as supplies last, or until 6 p.m.

The community project helps the homeless in memory of Roger Grunder. He was a fixture in Elizabethtown, a homeless man by choice for the final 19 years of his life. It was in the summer of 2013 that he talked of a blanket and sleeping bag drive to benefit the area homeless and needy.

He died in a car crash just as the Bladen Journal partnered with him the first year.

The newspaper, with assistance from his sister Maria, keeps his dream alive each fall by helping the less fortunate just before the season’s first frost.

In past years, this has been an opportunity for church groups, youth groups, school groups, company groups, etc., to participate in a month-long challenge to collect blankets and sleeping bags.

More information is available by calling the newspaper at 910-862-4163 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

November 2021

