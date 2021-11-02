Ventana Sur Unveils a Talent-Packed Primer Corte, Copia Final Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

In a clear indication of its record growth and that of the region’s burgeoning film and TV industry, Chile’s Sanfic Industria wrapped Thursday Nov. 4 with an avalanche of prizes, 49 in total, for its multiple participants in the various sections, which included series and for films, works in progress, documentary and fiction project labs, and the revved up Sanfic-Morbido production lab. In one of the biggest awards, four features in post production are chosen to segue from Santiago Industria to the Cannes Film Market as part of a Sanfic Goes to Cannes showcase. Selected titles take in crime thriller “B&E,”...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO