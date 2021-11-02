CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual workspace Whimsical closes first funding as it enters next phase of growth

By Christine Hall
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company was founded by Kaspars Dancis in 2017 when he saw that the tools most people use for work — the documents, spreadsheets and slide decks — were not conducive to the way people were working, for example, increasingly remote. The idea for the company originated over 20...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

HashiCorp’s IPO filing reveals a growing business, but at a slower pace

The cloud infrastructure unicorn presents an interesting mix of open source and proprietary code, with recurring revenues and a nascent hosted product. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. To understand HashiCorp’s performance, we’ll need to spend a minute...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Helion secures $2.2B to commercialize fusion energy

The round was led by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and former president of Y Combinator. Existing investors, including co-founder of Facebook Dustin Moskovitz, Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital and notable sustainable tech investor Capricorn Investment Group also participated in the round. The funding includes commitments of an additional $1.7 billion dollars tied to Helion reaching key performance milestones. Round-leader Altman has been involved in the company as an investor and chairman since 2015.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Google invests $1B in CME Group as part of long-term Google Cloud deal

Philip Moyer, VP of strategic industries at Google Cloud, says this isn’t your standard deal where Google simply helps the customer move workloads to the cloud. “Instead, this is really a demonstration by Google and CME, that we’re really committed to the long-term journey necessary to take the hardest elements of the financial services industry to the cloud,” Moyer told me.
BUSINESS
State
California State
TechCrunch

Propelo raises $12M for its AI-driven engineering excellence platform

The company today announced that it has raised a $12 million Series A funding round led by Decibel Partners. Fike Ventures, Eniac Ventures and Fathom Capital also participated in this round. Propelo founder and CEO Nishant Doshi previously co-founded SaaS security service CirroSecure, which Palo Alto Networks acquired in 2015....
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Meta is reportedly planning physical stores to showcase its products

Those devices include the Oculus Quest (soon to be Meta Quest) virtual reality headsets and the Portal gadgets, which were designed primarily for video calling. The stores could also showcase the augmented reality smart glasses called Stories that Facebook developed with Ray-Ban. Based on the documents The Times saw, Meta’s goal is to spark “curiosity” and “closeness” with its stores, as well as provide customers with a welcoming atmosphere where they can have a “judgment free journey” while experimenting with headsets.
BUSINESS
Food Navigator

IWON Organics closes funding round and predicts up to 150% growth in 2022

Protein snacks company IWON Organics recently closed a $1m financing round from friends and family, helping to fuel the brand's evolution into becoming an organic legume-based foods company with products that span across salty snacks, cereal, and granola (to start), says CEO and founder Mark Samuel. IWON Organics, which features...
ECONOMY
hypepotamus.com

University Growth Fund Internships

Whether you are a courageous entrepreneur building the next great company or a student at the beginning of your career, we want to help you achieve greater heights. As an investment firm, we provide growth capital to entrepreneurs taking their business to the next level. As the largest student-run fund in the country, we give students an innovative educational opportunity that sets them apart from their peers and prepares them to perform at the highest levels.
COLLEGES
#Workspace#Management Software#Productivity#Techcrunch#Intercom#Twilio
TechCrunch

Kyndryl officially launches as IBM spins out $19B infrastructure services biz

According to an investor presentation provided by the nascent company, Kyndryl sees itself as a consulting arm for legacy companies to help them make the transition to more modern ways of doing business, a mission that would seem to fit with what IBM has been trying to do in recent years with the company in general.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

PubNub raises $65M to build and run data streams for messaging, presence and other real-time aspects of ‘virtual spaces’

PubNub tells me that its messaging, presence and other data-based APIs today are used across some 600 million devices in more than 70 countries, with some 900,000 developer projects generating some 21 petabytes of data on a monthly basis. Its “thousands” of customers include the likes of Adobe, Atlassian, DocuSign and RingCentral. More widely, verticals where it is seeing strong traction include gaming, virtual events, enterprise collaboration, chat, rideshare/delivery services, telehealth applications, connected fitness and smart home products — a range of areas that rely on the concept of “virtual spaces” where regularly updated streams of data — be it the progress of a delivery, or how many steps you’ve taken, how much energy you’ve used, or who is participating or chatting in an online meeting — are a core part of the user experience.
TECHNOLOGY
fooddive.com

TurtleTree closes $30M funding round

Cell-cultured dairy company TurtleTree just closed a $30 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Verso Capital and brings the company's total funding to almost $40 million. The Singapore company, which opened a new R&D center in Sacramento, California, in September, plans to use the money to...
BUSINESS
tucsonpost.com

Omega Healthcare announces senior leadership changes to usher in the next phase of its growth journey

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omega Healthcare Management Services ("Omega"), a leading provider of technology-enabled business process services across the healthcare ecosystem, announced today that Co-founder and current Chief Executive Officer Gopi Natarajan has decided to retire after 18 years of leading the firm. Co-founder and President Anurag Mehta...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Aptera Three-Wheeler EV Officially Enters Beta Phase

After unveiling a third Alpha stage prototype for its electric three-wheeler (dubbed Luna), Aptera has now officially announced that the vehicle is out of Alpha and in Beta. This still means the vehicle is not completely finished, but it also means no major changes will be made - all those are made in Pre-Alpha and Alpha and whenever a product moves into Beta, it means they are mostly happy with it and it just needs fine tuning.
CARLSBAD, CA
Fortune

How CFOs are planning for the next phase of remote work

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. At the Fortune CFO Collaborative on Wednesday, executives from Accenture, Toyota North America, Cisco, and Workday made it clear that chief financial officers will play a big role in the future of work. As...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

BrainBox AI raises 24M USD in first close of its Series A funding round to fuel continued global expansion and innovation

BrainBox AI offers predictive and self-adaptive artificial intelligence to optimize buildings' energy usage, carbon footprint, and operational efficiency. To date, BrainBox AI has transformed over 100 million ft2 of building space across five continents by providing real estate asset owners with a scalable and impactful tool to achieve their aggressive net-zero objectives. The technology is installed in both developed and developing nations, addressing the equity, accessibility, and affordability challenges the world faces in its fight against climate change.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Fund manager says EV startup Rivian's response on human rights falls short

DETROIT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A union-affiliated pension fund advisor pressing Rivian on human rights and environment concerns in the electric vehicle startup's battery supply chain ahead of a blockbuster initial public offering said on Monday the company's response fell short of expectations. SOC Investment Group Executive Director Dieter Waizenegger...
IRVINE, CA
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Holiday marketing tips, low-cost NFTs, SaaS sprawl study

Last year, 34% of survey respondents said they were using a flexible pricing model. This year, that figure rose to 45%. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription. “Seats are just an outdated way of charging...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Payments Become ‘Sexy’ as Connected Economy Enters Phase Two

As payments move swiftly from the prosaic last step in transactions to become the digital front door of a kinetic connected economy, top executives at leading global firms are acutely aware of connected economy implications, envisioning the next phase of the connected digital shift. In a conversation with PYMNTS CEO...
ECONOMY
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. With its $2.46 billion target, Paytm would surpass Coal India's $2 billion issue in 2010 to become India's biggest IPO. Ahead of the offer, Paytm raised 82.35 billion rupees from 74 anchor investors including BlackRock and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board last week.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Ameba Capital Closed The World’s First Fund Focusing On China SaaS Investments

Ameba Capital, a leading venture capital firm in China, announced the closing of a US$265 million US dollar fund, which is seeded with several China’s leading “Software as a Service” (SaaS) companies and additional capital to make early-and venture growth-stage SaaS investments in the region. The fund, which is Ameba Capital’s debut US dollar fund, is recognized as the world’s first fund focusing on China SaaS investment opportunities.
ECONOMY

