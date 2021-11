Paul Weiss started the trend last week, offering discretionary special bonuses to certain associates and counsel who “exhibited exceptional commitment” to the firm during the first half of 2021, with a second bonus of the same type to come in early 2022 for the second half of 2021. The next firm to board the special bonus train is Mintz, and this time, we’ve got an actual scale as well as an hourly requirement. (For the executive committee members who are reading, this seems like it could be a great example to work off of if your firm is considering offering special bonuses.)

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO