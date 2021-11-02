CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft is bringing the metaverse to Microsoft Teams with Mesh in 2022

By Daniel Rubino
windowscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is announcing its Mesh platform for Microsoft Teams. The new tech lets you use your webcam to create an animated avatar for online meetings. Microsoft and Accenture are already using the platform as a virtual campus called the Nth Floor. Mesh for Teams coming in early 2022 and...

www.windowscentral.com

