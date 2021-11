DENVER (CBS4) – Eight-year-old Mason came coasting down the 16th Street Mall with his mother. It was a few hours after he got his COVID-19 vaccination at National Jewish Health in the afternoon. “No pain,” he said. “Yeah, he’s fine,” his mother Marisha Menlove added. She was taking him to get a favorite treat. “His favorite thing is vanilla bean cheesecake at Cheesecake Factory.” The two were in town for a visit to National Jewish due to his severe asthma when they got the chance to get the vaccine. They live in Utah after moving out of the city due to what they felt was...

