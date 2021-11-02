50 New Routes Starting In November 2021

We are proud to announce that Brussels Airport won the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) award for “Best Airport in Europe”!. The AFLAS awards are presented annually by Asia Cargo News, the trade magazine for the logistics industry and suppliers in the Asia-Pacific region. With the AFLAS awards, they aim to reward airports, seaports and other logistics players for outstanding performance within their sector. Brussels Airport was nominated in the category 'Best Airport - Europe', the other nominees were Schiphol, Frankfurt and Paris CDG. This award is a great honour and recognition for our Brussels Airport cargo team and the entire cargo community.
