CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

50 New Routes Starting In November 2021

By David Casey
routesonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanish carrier Vueling’s large expansion from Paris Orly (ORY) features among the new routes starting this month, including flights to Routes Europe 2022 host Bergen (BGO) in Norway. The LCC, owned by International Airlines Group, is opening a total of 28 routes...

www.routesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
businesstraveller.com

La Compagnie to increase Paris-Newark route to daily from November

French all business class carrier La Compagnie has published its updated winter schedules, following the recent announcement of the planned easing of restrictions on incoming travel to the US. The airline is currently operating up to five flights per week on its Paris Orly-New York Newark route, and will increase...
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

Air Canada Is Launching a New Route to the Dominican Republic

Canada is one of the biggest source markets for tourism in the Dominican Republic. Until now, though, the vast majority of Canadian travelers have touched down in the travel hotspot of Punta Cana. Now, however, a new destination is emerging for Canadians, thanks to new service set to launch between...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

November’s #1 Global Route: Dubai To London Heathrow

Dubai to London Heathrow is the world’s number-one route in November if measured by available seat miles. Distance, large aircraft, frequent service, many seats per flight, and the pandemic all play a part in the result. We look at the world’s top-10 routes by this measure. How to look at...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

The Most Notable New Airline Routes This Week

Welcome to our 13th routes newsletter! It’s full of celebratory photos of new and relaunched routes. Why not sign up and receive it in your email inbox every week? Have any celebratory images from the current week? Please send them to james@simpleflying.com so we can all join in the celebration.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France#Spanish#Bgo#French#Spirit Airlines#Ulcc#Sju Rrb#Lxr#Klm#Cun#Indian#European#Del
simpleflying.com

A Look At United Airlines’ Top Routes This November

United Airlines has put 124,169 flights on its schedule for November. With nearly 14 million seats available, there are plenty of routes and itineraries for sale. The total number of flights in the system is down 15.2% compared to the same month in 2019, while seat count is down 13.4% versus November 2019. Here is a look at the carrier’s top routes.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

easyJet begins Milan BGY-London Gatwick route

On October 31st easyJet operated its first ever scheduled flight from London Gatwick to Milan Bergamo. The airport of the British capital is now linked with all three Milan airports. London is the third year-round destination served by easyJet at Milan Bergamo Airport in addition to Paris Charles de Gaulle...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Routes In Brief: November’s Rolling Daily Updates

Routes details the latest new route announcements, as well as the services returning to carriers’ networks. Welcome to our rolling daily coverage of new routes announced during November 2021 alongside services that are scheduled to resume. Do you have a story you would like us to feature? Let us know your network news.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

AFLAS Awards: Brussels Airport wins the award for “Best Airport in Europe”

We are proud to announce that Brussels Airport won the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) award for “Best Airport in Europe”!. The AFLAS awards are presented annually by Asia Cargo News, the trade magazine for the logistics industry and suppliers in the Asia-Pacific region. With the AFLAS awards, they aim to reward airports, seaports and other logistics players for outstanding performance within their sector. Brussels Airport was nominated in the category 'Best Airport - Europe', the other nominees were Schiphol, Frankfurt and Paris CDG. This award is a great honour and recognition for our Brussels Airport cargo team and the entire cargo community.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
routesonline.com

Bratislava Airport: New route BTS-CPH-BTS with Ryanair

Bratislava re-connects with the Danish metropole Copenhagen after 14 years. On November 1st, the first flight to Copenhagen, Denmark departed from Braislava M. R. Stefanik Airport. The new route will be operated by the homebased aircraft of Ryanair/Buzz every Monday and Friday. Denmark becomes the 10th country in Ryanair´s network...
LIFESTYLE
worldairlinenews.com

Frontier Airlines launches 9 new nonstop Miami routes in November

Frontier Airlines this week launches eight new nonstop routes from Miami International Airport (MIA), including, three destinations in New York, plus Memphis – Tennessee’s Home of Blues, Soul and Rock ‘N’ Roll, and the Virginia coastal town of Norfolk. In addition, Frontier will launch a new international destination from Miami...
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Dublin Airport Welcomes New Vueling Service To Paris Orly

Dublin Airport is delighted to welcome todays inaugural launch of Vueling’s daily service from Dublin to Paris Orly airport. The Spanish low-cost carrier, part of the IAG group that owns Aer Lingus will operate the new daily service from today, until late March 2022 with daily return flights. Dublin Airport...
WORLD
routesonline.com

Vueling starts Paris Orly - Milan Bergamo

Vueling returns at Milan Bergamo. After Beauvais with Ryanair and Charles de Gaulle, the Spanish carrier will link Milan Bergamo with Paris Orly three-times per week ( every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday ) with an Airbus A321. During Christams holidays Vueling will also resume the operations on the Milan Bergamo...
INDUSTRY
routesonline.com

Vueling’s Orly Paris route lands at Glasgow Airport

European airline Vueling to operate its first Glasgow route to Paris Orly Airport - The inaugural Orly Paris flight took off from Glasgow Airport last night. New European airline Vueling’s service between Glasgow and Paris will now operate two services per week. Operating each Thursday and Sunday, the new service...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Winter timetable 2021/2022 enters into operation at Hamburg Airport

Several airlines boosting services // Direct flights to 9 attractive ski destinations. The new winter timetable comes into effect at Hamburg Airport on 31 October 2021. It is valid until 26 March 2022. Compared to the previous winter season, many airlines are expanding their services again. There will be numerous flights per week each to several popular holiday regions throughout Europe. As well as the traditional winter sun destinations, skiing regions are also popular. Three brand new winter sport destinations have been added to Hamburg’s route network: Bolzano, Banja Luka and Sarajevo. A total of around 50 airlines are flying directly from Hamburg to approximately 90 destinations.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Eurowings Further Expands Prague Network

Fresh from opening its new base in Prague (PRG), Eurowings has unveiled plans to add eight more destinations from the Czech capital for the summer 2022 season. The airline, which will fly from the airport to 14 European destinations this winter, intends to expand its network to include more points in Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Air France Plans US Ramp Up As Travel Restrictions Ease

Air France said the lifting of US travel restrictions for vaccinated passengers from Nov. 8 has boosted bookings, particularly for flights to Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA) and New York Kennedy (JFK). “To support the resumption of traffic on transatlantic routes, Air France will gradually increase its capacity during the...
TRAVEL
routesonline.com

Qatar Airways To Deploy A380 On London, Paris Routes

Qatar Airways said it is “reluctantly” bringing back at least five Airbus A380s on a number of routes, citing an “ongoing capacity shortage” related to the grounding of 19 of its A350s for safety reasons. “It is anticipated that at least five of the airline’s 10 A380 aircraft will be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Eurowings lands at Milan Bergamo Airport

Milan Bergamo celebrates the arrival of the Eurowings, the low fare carrier part of the Lufthansa group, and the addition of the new destination of Düsseldorf (DUS International airport) to its network. The new flight is scheduled four weekly frequencies (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday), increasing to six per week...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Nonstop Scheduled Vietnam-US Service Nears

Vietnam Airlines plans to begin serving San Francisco by the end of November, while counterpart Bamboo Airways hopes to launch US flights the following month. Vietnam Airlines plans to operate its first scheduled flights to the US later this month, offering nonstop service between Ho Chi Minh City and San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
routesonline.com

Cathay Pacific returns to Malpensa to connect Milan - Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific celebrates the resumption of flights from Italy by choosing to depart from Malpensa on November 6, with one flight a week (on Saturday, at 11.45 am) to Hong Kong. The restart is celebrated with particular attention to sustainability. Cathay Pacific, in fact, has chosen to cover the route...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy