50 New Routes Starting In November 2021

Several airlines boosting services // Direct flights to 9 attractive ski destinations. The new winter timetable comes into effect at Hamburg Airport on 31 October 2021. It is valid until 26 March 2022. Compared to the previous winter season, many airlines are expanding their services again. There will be numerous flights per week each to several popular holiday regions throughout Europe. As well as the traditional winter sun destinations, skiing regions are also popular. Three brand new winter sport destinations have been added to Hamburg’s route network: Bolzano, Banja Luka and Sarajevo. A total of around 50 airlines are flying directly from Hamburg to approximately 90 destinations.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO