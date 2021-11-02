CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

CBS Sports picks Kentucky to finish third in the SEC

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDdkB_0ckAUVy200
(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

With one week until the official start of college basketball, national outlets continue to roll out their season previews. Last week, ESPN picked Kentucky to finish first in the SEC. Yesterday, CBS Sports’ panel of hoops writers unveiled their SEC predictions and they aren’t quite as rosy.

The group (Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander, Kyle Boone, David Cobb, and Jerry Palm) voted Kentucky to finish third in the league behind Alabama and Arkansas. When you look at the vote breakdown, not a single writer picked the Cats to finish first; in fact, Boone and Cobb have Kentucky in fourth place. Here’s their reasoning:

“The Wildcats were a disaster last season and arguably the biggest disappointment in the sport. They started ranked 10th in the AP Top 25 poll — but finished a surprisingly bad 9-16. They had no quality point guards and not enough reliable shooters, which is why they had a turnover rate that ranked 217th nationally and a 3-point percentage that ranked 172nd.”

Ouch, but all true. The panel then details John Calipari’s backcourt revamp, namely Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington, Kellan Grady, and CJ Frederick.

“So what did John Calipari do? He responded by enrolling multiple point guards and multiple shooters. He added Sahvir Wheeler, a point guard who transferred from Georgia after averaging 14.0 points and a conference-best 7.4 assists last season. He added TyTy Washington, a five-star point guard who projects as a one-and-done lottery pick. He added Kellan Grady, a 6-5 combo guard who averaged at least 17.0 points in four straight years at Davidson and shot 38.2% from beyond the arc last season. He added C.J. Frederick, a shooting guard who transferred from Iowa after shooting 47.4% from 3-point range last season. Combine those four newcomers with West Virginia transfer Oscar Tschiebwe and returnees Davion Mintz and Keion Brooks, and Calipari clearly has the pieces for a big bounce-back season that could culminate with his first trip to the Final Four since 2015.”

Even though the group voted Alabama to finish first in the SEC, they also named the Crimson Tide the most overrated team in the league. Parrish notes that’s because Alabama is fourth in the SEC in the KenPom ratings. Now feels like an appropriate time to note that Alabama only won its exhibition game vs. Louisiana by five points.

Let’s get this ball rolling and find out for certain.

Comments / 1

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Troubling Story Emerges From Coach O’s LSU Tenure

Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU is reportedly coming to an end. The national championship-winning head coach is reportedly out at LSU following the regular season. The Tigers and Coach O have reportedly reached an agreement, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. “Orgeron is 49-17 at LSU but is 9-8 since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Kellan Grady
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Sec#Espn#Ap#Cj Frederick#Tyty Washington
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy