Nation anglers begin final day of practice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Minnesota-based Rapala, maker of premium lures and other fishing tackle and accessories, is expanding their partnership with B.A.S.S., signing a three-year deal as a premier sponsor after serving as the title sponsor of the ultrapopular Fantasy Fishing program and as a supporting sponsor of the Bassmaster tournament trail for the past two years. Additionally, Rapala’s new Monster Bag prize will pay $7,000 to the angler with the heaviest single-day bag during the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.
