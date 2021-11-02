Nation anglers begin final day of practice

While a lot of foods fall in and out of favor, it appears that deviled eggs have a long history of success. Even the Ancient Romans liked boiled eggs with spicy sauce as the opening act of their meal. And while 13th century Spaniards began smashing the yolks as a filling, the term deviling didn’t appear until the 18th century. This is when a little heat became associated with the devil.

