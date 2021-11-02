CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nation anglers begin final day of practice

bassmaster.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week of the 2021 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S....

www.bassmaster.com

yourgv.com

Natalie resident wins American Bass Anglers National Championship

Tyler Trent of Nathalie was named the winner of the American Bass Anglers National Championship that was held from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22 in Occoneechee State Park in Clarksville. He also was named Angler of the Year because of his performance. Trent accumulated a total of 2,000 points over...
CLARKSVILLE, VA
ucasports.com

SUGAR BEARS BEGIN THE FINAL STRETCH OF THE SEASON WITH THE BISON

CONWAY, Ark. - Central Arkansas volleyball continues to keep their hopes for a postseason bid alive as they look to win their second straight conference matchup. The Sugar Bears (5-15, ASUN 3-8) made a massive leap last match as their win against Jacksonville skyrocketed them from fifth in the West Division to 3rd. Now they hope to continue that momentum as they face the No. 2 team in the West, Lipscomb (10-11, ASUN 7-4).
Speedway Digest

Day and Dauenhauer kick off the EuroNASCAR Finals by topping free practice standings

The battle for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series crowns is on and Free Practice on Friday gave a first idea of the title contenders’ pace. In EuroNASCAR PRO reigning champion Alon Day topped the standings by clocking a 1:40.859-lap on the asphalt of the Autodromo di Vallelunga in Italy. In EuroNASCAR 2, championship leader Tobias Dauenhauer was the fastest driver in the combined result of both 30-minute sessions.
MOTORSPORTS
bassmaster.com

Meet the redfish — tournament ready, but fun for all

When top-shelf inshore anglers show up for the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, Nov. 12-14 in Port Aransas, Texas, they'll definitely need to bring their A game. With a daunting level of competition, this event will likely showcase highly specific bait selections based on conditions and habitat details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Anglers#Tnt
bassmaster.com

Rapala expands Bassmaster partnership, inking multiyear deal as premier sponsor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Minnesota-based Rapala, maker of premium lures and other fishing tackle and accessories, is expanding their partnership with B.A.S.S., signing a three-year deal as a premier sponsor after serving as the title sponsor of the ultrapopular Fantasy Fishing program and as a supporting sponsor of the Bassmaster tournament trail for the past two years. Additionally, Rapala’s new Monster Bag prize will pay $7,000 to the angler with the heaviest single-day bag during the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.
HOBBIES
auburntigers.com

Maclean Begins Play At ITA Fall Nationals

Auburn's Tad Maclean begins singles play Thursday in the ITA Fall Nationals at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. The national tournament features 32 top-rated singles players and 32 doubles teams; Maclean joined the singles field by virtue of his runner-up finish at the ITA Southern Regionals in October.
AUBURN, AL
bassmaster.com

Christie reveals 5 favorite baits

Bassmaster Elite Series champion Jason Christie outlines his five favorite baits for bass fishing. Christie is known for numerous iconic moments and techniques, but which five made the cut? Are there any baits he left off the list?
HOBBIES
semoball.com

Gideon VB at C1 State Finals practice

CAPE GIRARDEAU - The Gideon High School volleyball team held its final practice on Thursday at the Southeast Missouri State Student Recreation Center before competing on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 1 State Finals at the Show Me Center. (To purchase photos from this gallery for personal use, call 573-388-3620 and ask for Sharon or Renda.)
MISSOURI STATE
bassmaster.com

Nation: Wong wins Championship in wild fashion

MONROE, La. — Matty Wong said he envisioned the Bryan V. Kerchal Memorial Trophy sitting on his passenger seat during the 25-hour drive from his home in Culver City, Calif., to the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship. Turns out, it’ll be there. Wong caught 15 bass for a three-day total...
BEAUTY & FASHION
kxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Deviled Egg Day

While a lot of foods fall in and out of favor, it appears that deviled eggs have a long history of success. Even the Ancient Romans liked boiled eggs with spicy sauce as the opening act of their meal. And while 13th century Spaniards began smashing the yolks as a filling, the term deviling didn’t appear until the 18th century. This is when a little heat became associated with the devil.
LIFESTYLE
bassmaster.com

Opens profile: LeBrun’s eyes opened

When Louisiana’s Nick LeBrun won the final Bassmaster Central Open at Grand Lake, Oklahoma, in 2021 he learned how advantageous it is to fish B.A.S.S. events. “It opened my eyes to a lot of stuff,” LeBrun said. “I’ve never gotten that level of hype, exposure and publicity from anything I’ve ever done. People were reaching out and texting me that I’d never heard from before.”
SPORTS
bassmaster.com

Daily Limit: Redfish meets bass in televised competition

“If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.” — Patches O’Houlihan in Dodgeball. For fishing that might be, “if you can catch a bass, you can catch a redfish.” That’s the thought when the two fishing tours collide for the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter.
HOBBIES
On3.com

CJ Fredrick ready to begin practice, Calipari says

The carousel of CJ Fredrick injury updates continued Friday night when John Calipari mentioned Fredrick is ready to begin practicing. In speaking about ‘next man up,’ Calipari noted Saturday is the expected date for Fredrick’s fall debut at practice. “CJ is supposed to practice tomorrow for the first time in...
BASKETBALL

