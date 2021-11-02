CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials identified 78-year-old Timothy McGregor who died after a crash on State Route 905 (San Diego, CA)

On Monday, authorities identified 78-year-old Timothy McGregor as the man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on SR-905 while attempting to fix the trailer of a small fishing boat being pulled by a pickup.

The fatal two-vehicle accident took place at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday on westbound SR-905, just east of I-5. Timothy McGregor, of San Diego, was the passenger of the Chevy truck hauling the boat when the hitch got separated. McGregor was declared deceased at the scene by the officials.

November 2, 2021

