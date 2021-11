Bloomingdale, IL—NOW has received one of the top national Human Resources awards for 2021, according to a press release. The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) selected NOW as one of the nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the summer application season. The competition identifies organizations that “display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance,” according to the press release.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO