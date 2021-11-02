CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Beasley Broadcast Group Reports Third Quarter Revenue Increases 26.7% to $62.9 Million

allaccess.com
 6 days ago

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP has announced operating results for the three- and nine-month periods ended SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021. Net revenue during the three months ending on that date increased 26.7% to $62.9 million, primarily reflecting a year-over-year increase in audio advertising revenue, digital and other revenue due to the continued recovery of...

www.allaccess.com

Los Angeles Business Journal

Skechers Reports Record-Breaking Sales, $1.6B Revenue in Third Quarter

Skechers USA Inc.’s third-quarter sales — although record-breaking — might have been even better if some of its merchandise wasn’t stuck on container ships. The Manhattan Beach-based footwear and apparel brand reported contending with $218 million in in-transit inventory, a year-over-year increase of more than 140%. “Under normal conditions, we...
Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
NBC Miami

Roblox Soars More Than 30% as It Reports That Revenue Doubled in Third Quarter

Revenue excluding deferred revenue doubled in the quarter, Roblox said. The pop helped lift Roblox's stock price more than 60% from its debut in March. Shares of video-game company Roblox soared as much as 35% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported third-quarter results that impressed analysts. Here's...
MarketWatch

SmileDirectClub stock down more than 20% after wider loss, lower sales for Q3

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
MarketWatch

New Relic shares hurdle 14% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of New Relic Inc. initially jumped 14% in extended trading Monday after the maker of cloud-based software reported fiscal second-quarter results that topped Street estimates and raised guidance for fiscal 2022. New Relic reported a net loss of $48.1 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $47.9 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Relic lost $6.4 million, or 10 cents a share. Revenue jumped 18% to $195.7 million from $166.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 13 cents a share on revenue of $182.2 million. New Relic's stock is up 39% so far in 2021, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 25% this year.
allaccess.com

Entravision Releases Third Quarter Financials

The global media, marketing and technology company ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION, released financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ending SEPTEMBER 30th. Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:. Net revenue up 216% over the prior-year period. Net income attributable to common stockholders up 35% over the prior-year period. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA up...
allaccess.com

iHeartMedia Reports Results For 2021 Third Quarter

IHEARTMEDIA has reported its 2021 third quarter results. iHEARTMEDIA saw Q3 revenue of $928 million, up 25% year-over-year. That number exceeded prior guidance from iHEARTMEDIA of being up approximately 20%. Digital Audio Group revenue was up 77% year-over-year with Podcast Revenue up 184%. iHEARTMEDIA Chairman and CEO BOB PITTMAN commented,...
Fortune

Jack Dorsey’s Square reports disappointing third-quarter sales due to a drop in Bitcoin-related revenue

Subscribe to The Ledger for expert weekly analysis on fintech’s big stories, delivered free to your inbox. Square Inc., the digital-payments company run by Jack Dorsey, reported disappointing third-quarter sales, held back by a drop in Bitcoin-related revenue from its Cash App compared with the previous period. Shares slipped in late trading.
Flight Global.com

Embraer third-quarter revenue rises to $958m

Embraer remains optimistic about the recovery in the aviation industry after the carrier sold more of its new-generation E195-E2 commercial jets and more large executive jets during the third quarter. The San Jose dos Campos-based airframer says on 5 November that it posted revenue of $958 million during the third...
Investor's Business Daily

Wayfair Third-Quarter Revenue A Miss As Spending Shifts

Wayfair (W) reported third-quarter earnings early Thursday that missed revenue estimates as pandemic-fueled e-commerce shopping slowed. Wayfair stock fell. The online retailer of home furnishings and goods reported adjusted earnings of 14 cents a share on revenue of $3.1 billion. Analysts expected Wayfair to report earnings of 1 cent a share on revenue of $3.24 billion, according to FactSet. Revenue fell 19% from the year-ago period.
gamingintelligence.com

MGM Resorts’ third quarter revenue soars 140%

New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator MGM Resorts International has reported strong growth for the third quarter of 2021 as total revenue increased by 140 per cent to $2.71bn. The company benefited from the removal of mandated operational and capacity restrictions as well as an increase in travel, with the...
allaccess.com

Townsquare Media Announces Strong Q3 Financial Results

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA announced financial results for the third quarter ended SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA surpassed 2019 levels for the fourth consecutive quarter, with net revenue at 99% of 2019 levels. In the third quarter of 2021, net revenue increased +17% year over year (-1% vs. Q3 2019). Adjusted EBITDA increased 67% year over year (+4% vs. Q3 2019), and net income increased $11.6 million year over year (+77% vs. Q3 2019).
gamingintelligence.com

Evolution doubles revenue and profit in strong third quarter

Stockholm-listed casino games developer Evolution has seen revenue nearly double to €276.0m for the third quarter of 2021, with RNG games from its recently acquired game studios contributing €61.5m. Revenue increased by 97 per cent compared to a year ago, with growth driven by very strong global demand for live...
Investor's Business Daily

Amazon Third-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

Amazon (AMZN) reported third-quarter results after the market close Thursday that fell short on earnings and revenue, as did its fourth-quarter outlook. Amazon stock dropped. The company reported adjusted earnings of $6.12 a share on revenue of $110.8 billion. Analysts expected Amazon to report earnings of $8.92 per share on revenue of $111.6 billion.
