Heads up: Updating your Mac to Apple's new operating system might kill your computer

By Katie Canales
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Apple

  • Some users say they can't turn their computers back on after updating to Apple's new operating system.
  • Those with older MacBooks without Apple silicon appear to be specifically affected.
  • MacOS Monterey rolled out on Oct. 25 and sports new features like an upgraded Safari browser.

Some online users are reporting that their MacBooks aren't turning back on after updating to Apple's new operating system, macOS Monterey.

As MacRumor s and Gizmodo first reported, the complaints specify that older MacBooks without Apple's new silicon are the devices being affected, such as the 2020 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. The @AppleSupport Twitter account replied to some users who posted about their troubles on the social platform.

Apple rolled out its new operating system on Oct. 25. Here's how you can upgrade.

Experts say updating your device with a new operating system is a good idea for security reasons, as well as other factors. However, they advise waiting a few weeks for any bugs to emerge so that Apple can fix them, as Insider previously reported.

#Operating System#Macbooks#Macos Monterey#Safari#Macrumor#Freddymini#Applesupport
Business Insider

