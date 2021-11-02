Inmate found unresponsive in cell dies at UAB Hospital

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate that was found unresponsive in her cell on Sunday, October 31, at approximately 8:32 p.m.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Sandra Franks Hawkins, 44, was incarcerated at the Birmingham Women’s Community Based Facility and Community Work Center, serving a 20-year sentence from a 2014 conviction for burglary out of Lamar County.

Hawkins was found unresponsive in her bed at the facility and was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office stated an examination will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.