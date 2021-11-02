CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Reality TV star arrested after breaking into ex’s Nashville home, police say

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a reality TV star Saturday for domestic vandalism.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lifetime’s Married at First Sight star Matthew Gwynne was verbally arguing at a party with a woman he was “dating off-and-on.” He reportedly told her he was going to go to her house, but she told him not to and instead, go to his house, according to Metro police.

Neighbor charged with assault after attack at Madison BBQ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dijMI_0ckAR8ol00
Matthew Gwynne (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

After Gwynne left the party, police said the victim received a message from her home security company, notifying her there was an entry/exit alarm at her home.

The victim returned home the next day and noticed her door had been broken into, with significant damage to the frame, officials said. None of the victim’s items were missing, Gwynne allegedly left with only his property, according to Metro police.

CRIME TRACKER : Read the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee

The victim then provided police with a photo of Gwynne from the doorbell security camera showing he was there at the time.

Gwynne was booked into the Metro jail and charged with vandalism.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Reality Tv#Home Security#Middle Tennessee#Vandalism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy