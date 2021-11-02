Reality TV star arrested after breaking into ex’s Nashville home, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a reality TV star Saturday for domestic vandalism.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lifetime’s Married at First Sight star Matthew Gwynne was verbally arguing at a party with a woman he was “dating off-and-on.” He reportedly told her he was going to go to her house, but she told him not to and instead, go to his house, according to Metro police.

Matthew Gwynne (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

After Gwynne left the party, police said the victim received a message from her home security company, notifying her there was an entry/exit alarm at her home.

The victim returned home the next day and noticed her door had been broken into, with significant damage to the frame, officials said. None of the victim’s items were missing, Gwynne allegedly left with only his property, according to Metro police.

The victim then provided police with a photo of Gwynne from the doorbell security camera showing he was there at the time.

Gwynne was booked into the Metro jail and charged with vandalism.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.