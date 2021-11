MEADE TWP - Authorities are asking for the public’s help after sugar beet piling equipment was vandalized in Huron County. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating that an individual or individuals entered the Meade Piling Ground of Michigan Sugar on Limerick Road sometime between 1 - 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 and damaged the beet piling machines. According to the sheriff’s office, three of the four piling machines were disabled.

