Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg woman arrested after chase on Clay Street

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman after a chase on Monday, November 1.

Investigators said officers stopped a 2006 Dodge Stratus just before 1:30 p.m. for speeding on Clay Street near the Vicksburg National Military Park. They said the driver, who was identified as Lakisa Thompson, of Vicksburg, resisted arrested and jumped back into her vehicle.

Police said Thompson led them on a chase from Clay Street to the Best Western Inn on North Frontage Road. She was arrested outside the hotel.

Thompson has been charged with speeding, no proof of insurance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. She is being held until her initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

